Mary Jones Announces Hemp Delta 9-Infused Craft Sodas, Launches e-Commerce

Mary Jones

30 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

Jones Soda First Nationally Distributed CPG Beverage Brand to Expand into Hemp Delta 9

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced that its crossover cannabis brand Mary Jones has expanded into Hemp Delta-9 (HD9) with hemp derived THC-infused craft sodas. The brand has also launched direct-to-consumer e-commerce, which will carry Mary Jones HD9 craft sodas with more Delta 9-infused products to come. Jones Soda is the first nationally distributed CPG soda company to crossover into HD9. It was also the first in its market to expand to cannabis when Mary Jones launched in Californian dispensaries in 2022.

The new Mary Jones HD9-infused craft sodas are created with the exact same formulation of Jones Soda, adapted for HD9 with high-quality, lab-tested THC derived from hemp. The sodas are sold in 12-ounce cans with either 2.5, 5, or 10 milligrams of low dose hemp THC, in four classic Jones' flavors including Root Beer, Orange and Cream, Green Apple, and Mary Jones' award-winning Berry Lemonade. The company will also introduce new and special release flavors in 2024, leveraging Jones' 25+ year expertise, as well as other HD9-infused edibles. Mary Jones HD9 sodas will also include user-generated labels, just as the Jones brand does.

Additionally, Mary Jones has launched a direct-to-consumer e-commerce store for Mary Jones HD9 products, shipping to all states with exception of Alaska, Hawaii, Colorado, Idaho, and Oregon due to state regulations. Certificates of analysis for all Mary Jones HD-9 products are provided on its ecommerce website. Mary Jones HD9 is currently available at retail in six markets (MA, FL, OH, MN, AL, SoCal ) with many more to come.

"There's a great evolution happening among today's consumers and retailers. They are adapting to legal cannabis and THC products, whether low dose Hemp Derived Delta-9 or traditional higher dosed THC options via state regulated markets," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "Jones Soda always delivers best tasting products, and our Mary Jones range of beverages and edibles don't disappoint. Mary Jones now sits squarely in this trajectory, with low dose HD9 and traditional cannabis products that meet the demand."

Mary Jones cannabis-infused products will continue to be sold in dispensaries in legal cannabis states. For more information about Mary Jones and its new HD9 products, visit www.gomaryjones.com. To inquire about distributing HD9 Mary Jones, email [email protected].

About Jones Soda Co.
Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes the best tasting, premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.  Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain and slush machines through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants, and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or www.gomaryjones.com.

