Mary Jones Brings its Award-Winning, Iconic Taste to HD9 with New Gummies

SEATTLE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors and iconic brand, today announced a new Hemp Delta-9 (HD9)-infused product category, Gummies. Available in four favorite Mary Jones tastes, the new HD9 Gummies join the brand's continued expansion and growth in the increasingly popular HD9 market.

Mary Jones HD9 Gummies

Mary Jones new HD9 Gummies are available in 50MG and 100MG packs, with 10 gummies in each pack. The Gummies feature the exact taste and pure cane sugar formulation as Jones Soda, adapted for HD9. The product is available in Mary Jones' award-winning Berry Lemonade, as well as Green Apple, MF Grape, and Orange & Cream. It dovetails on the increasing shift of consumers to cannabis and rapid interest in HD9 products across the country, along with continued popularity in edibles. Mary Jones HD9 Gummies lead a growing trend in the market.

"Our expansion to HD9 Gummies is the next step in our mission to bring consumers a range of high quality products that meet their tastes, preferences and interests. The new era of consumers is rapidly changing. Mary Jones keeps pace with our new HD9 products and provides retailers with access to HD9 offerings to meet the demand," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda.

Mary Jones was the first non-alcoholic beverage CPG brand to crossover into cannabis in 2022 with its debut in California, and expanded into HD9 in 2024. Powered by Jones Soda's reputation for flavor innovation and iconic brand persona, it's a fan favorite in the cannabis-infused carbonated beverage category and is carried in more than 1,200 dispensaries with more to come, including recent expansion to Washington and Canada. The brand was also named Best Cannabis Soda and twice Gold Medal winner of the 2023 and 2024 High Spirits Awards. Retail and consumer interest in Mary Jones HD9 products has been explosive as more consumers flock to new food and beverage formats beyond traditional favorites.

Mary Jones HD9 Gummies are available at brick-and-mortar stores, like liquor stores, smoke and tobacco retailers, grocery stores and more. The new products are also available online at GoMaryJones.com and other ecommerce retailers.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , or https://gomaryjones.com

