MARY JONES CANNABIS SODAS & EDIBLES EXPANDING INTO CANADA

Jones Soda Cannabis Brand to Bring 10MG THC-Infused Sodas to Ontario, Additional Products and Canadian Provinces to Follow After Rapid Success in U.S.

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced that its top-selling cannabis brand Mary Jones has been approved to operate in Ontario, Canada, with additional provinces to follow. Starting with their THC-infused beverages, the products are currently slated for Ontario availability in Q1 24. An expansion into other cannabis categories is currently in development with Tilray Brands for the Canadian Market.

The award-winning brand will launch in Ontario with its 10MG THC-sodas in a variety of Famous Jones flavors, including Berry Lemonade, Boot Rear (Root Beer) And Col.Ahhhhh (Cola), uniquely labeled for Canadian cannabis packaging and naming requirements. The sodas use the same pure cane sugar recipe as mainline Jones, adapted for cannabis. Cannabis consumers in Canada can enjoy Mary Jones THC-infused sodas alone, mixed in craft cocktails, floats and much more. Mary Jones is also exploring future expansion into other cannabis categories in the Canadian market, bringing the beverage flavors into other product formats. Manufacturing and distribution in Canada is through Tilray Brands, one of the leading companies in the cannabis market worldwide. Top firm Green Hedge will support sales and field marketing in Canada for Mary Jones.

"Jones was originally founded in Vancouver, BC. Canada and Tilray are a natural fit for our first international expansion for Mary Jones following the incredible success we've had in our U.S. markets," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "Canada's recreational cannabis sales increased $466.1M CAD in July, up 1.9 % from June this year. We're looking forward to bringing Mary Jones to Canada's THC retailers and consumers."

"We are excited to partner with Mary Jones and to be produce their one of kind beverages at our state-of-the-art London, Ontario facility," said Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada. "The Mary Jones brand has seen enormous success in the United States and we look forward to being a part of their rapid growth in Canada."

"Infused Beverages are growing at a rapid pace in Canada and around the world, including an increasing number of consumers who are shifting to it over alcohol," said Andrew von Teichman, CEO of Green Hedge. "It creates a highly lucrative opportunity specifically for Mary Jones craft sodas and syrups. Cannabis consumers in Canada are going to love Mary Jones!"

Powered by Jones Soda's reputation for flavor innovation and iconoclastic brand persona, Mary Jones was the first non-alcoholic CPG brand to crossover into cannabis with its 2022 debut in California. It is the #1 ranked seller in the cannabis-infused carbonated beverage format in California, where it is carried in more than 350 dispensaries with more to come. The brand was also named Best Cannabis Soda and twice Gold Medal winner of the 2023 High Spirits Awards. Recent U.S. expansions have included Washington, Nevada, and Michigan with other U.S. markets to follow.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

