Mary Jones Cannabis Sodas & Edibles Expanding to Michigan and Nevada

– Jones Soda's Cannabis Brand Continues National Rollout Following Strong Performance in California –

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced an agreement expanding distribution of its new Mary Jones cannabis-infused beverage brand to both Michigan and Nevada, the fourth and eighth largest cannabis markets in the U.S., respectively. The Mary Jones line debuted last June in California and is slated to launch in Washington State in Q2, continuing a planned national rollout to all recreational use markets.

Mary Jones already ranks as the #1 seller in the cannabis-infused carbonated beverage category in California, where it is carried in more than 275 dispensaries. Retail adoption has been so rapid, fueled by Jones Soda's reputation for flavor innovation and iconoclastic brand persona, that Mary Jones has become the fastest new cannabis brand launch in the state.

Mary Jones manufacturing and distribution in Michigan and Nevada will be handled by Maxxx Labs, a cannabis contract manufacturing and distribution company specializing in beverage manufacturing. The company operates licensed cannabis manufacturing facilities in both states as well as licensed dispensaries in Michigan, with planned expansion into the Ohio, Florida and Texas markets.

The new agreement brings Mary Jones into two states that are currently expanding their cannabis footprints. Michigan voters legalized adult-use cannabis in 2018, has more than 1,050 cannabis sales locations throughout the state, and is set to open the first Detroit dispensaries this year following the recent award of 33 licenses out of the 160 permitted under the city's recreational cannabis ordinance. Nevada legalized recreational cannabis use in 2017, now ranks second in the nation in cannabis sales per capita, and is slated to distribute licenses this year for cannabis consumption lounges that are expected to create a marijuana zone in Las Vegas.

Mary Jones will launch in both states this summer with the full portfolio of current products, including Mary Jones 10mg and 100mg THC-infused sodas and THC-infused syrups. Michigan and Nevada will join California and Washington in the launch of Mary Jones edibles in multiple flavors and formats, also this summer. All products will be available in a variety of flavors that taste exactly like the mainline Jones craft sodas that have been top sellers for over 25 years. Limited-edition flavors will be added seasonally.

The brand's 10mg sodas are packaged in single-serving 12 oz glass bottles sold in 4-pack carriers. The 100mg sodas come in 16 oz resealable, child-resistant, multi-serve cans designed for paced consumption and/or social sharing with friends. The syrups come in 4 fl glass bottles containing 100mg of THC for multiple servings that can be added to any soda, used as a cocktail mixer, sipped straight from the bottle, drizzled over desserts, or used to infuse favorite recipes.

"As the first branded soda company to expand into the cannabis space, we have unique advantages that include 26 years of brand recognition, deep flavor science expertise, and an edgy brand personality that's a perfect fit for the canna culture," said Mark Murray, President and CEO of Jones Soda Company. "These attributes have already helped turn Mary Jones into California's top infused carbonated beverage and the state's fastest-growing cannabis brand, and we fully expect similar success in Washington, Michigan, Nevada and every other market we enter."

"This collaboration presents a unique opportunity to combine our expertise in cannabis manufacturing with Jones Soda's well-known creativity in beverage development," said Paul Schmitz, CEO of Core Investment Group, the parent company of Maxxx Labs. "We will be bringing canna consumers in Michigan and Nevada new products that I fully expect to fly off the shelves and continue building Mary Jones into a leading brand in the space."

"This launch is special for us. Our Michigan Jones Soda fans are passionate about the brand and their favorite flavors. They've been ready for this launch right alongside us and we know they will love these products," said Bohb Blair, CMO of Jones Soda & CBO of Mary Jones. "Nevada is unique, with a hometown group of consumers matched by a large tourist population. We want each of them to have a great Mary Jones experience to talk about when they get home."

The first Michigan and Nevada dispensaries to carry Mary Jones products will be announced on the 'Where To Buy' page at www.gomaryjones.com shortly before launch.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

SOURCE Mary Jones