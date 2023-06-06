Mary Jones Introduces the Most MF'ing Grape and 'Classic' Cola Flavors with Latest Cannabis Beverage Launch

Jones Soda's THC-Infused Brand Expands Product Lineup, Available at Dispensaries Now

SEATTLE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced two new flavors of its Mary Jones cannabis-infused beverage brand. The delicious new additions include 10mg and 100mg THC-infused MF Grape and Cola flavors formulated with the same pure cane sugar and taste that has made mainline Jones a consumer favorite for more than 25 years. Both flavors will be available at California dispensaries starting in early June 2023 with additional recreational cannabis states to come this year.

MF Grape is known to be the MF'ing greatest among Jones most passionate fans. Mary Jones Cola is a true 'classic' formulation, the perfect old school taste. The 10mg MF Grape and Cola cannabis sodas come in single-serving 12 oz glass bottles. The 100mg sodas are packaged in 16 oz resealable, child-resistant, multi-serve cans designed for paced consumption and/or social sharing with friends. With these two flavor releases, Jones Soda solidifies its take on the classic soda shelf which includes THC-infused sodas and syrups in Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple and Orange & Cream.

"Mary Jones dipped into the cupboards of the mainline brand once again due to demand for its MF Grape and Cola flavors among cannabis consumers, transferring Jones' most popular favorites to the THC community," said Brooks Jorgensen, President at KSS. "Cola was strategically driven. It's an iconic flavor profile. With MF Grape, Jones fans have demanded its return, so it was brought back in both mainline Jones and Mary Jones."

Jones is the first branded soda company to expand into the cannabis market and one of the first mainstream consumer brands to crossover into the industry. Leveraging its classic product formulation and unique flavors, it has rapidly become California's top infused carbonated beverage and the state's fastest growing cannabis brand. It has recently expanded to Michigan, Nevada and Washington, with plans to offer Mary Jones in all legal states

"Our team has been getting calls and emails from dispensaries and cannabis consumers in other legal states about how they can get Mary Jones locally. They know the Jones brand and want Mary Jones products," said Mark Murray, President and CEO of Jones Soda Company. "There's a special romance with these two classic Jones flavors among consumers. MF Grape and Cola are great additions to Mary Jones."

For more information about Mary Jones or store locations, visit https://gomaryjones.com/where-to-buy/

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

