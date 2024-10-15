Mary Jones Named 'Best D9 THC-Infused Soda' for Root Beer & Berry Lemonade

Jones Soda's Crossover Cannabis Brand Recognized in 2024 Benzinga Hemp Beverage Competition

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Jones, the crossover cannabis brand launched earlier this year by craft soda pioneer Jones Soda (CSE: JSDA, QTCQB: JSDA), swept the 'Best D9 THC-Infused Soda' category in the 2024 Benzinga Hemp Beverage Competition with a top award for its HD9 Root Beer and runner-up recognition for its HD9 Berry Lemonade. The awards were announced at last week's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Credit: Mary Jones

"With a reputation for delivering exceptional flavors since 1996, Mary Jones' Root Beer is infused with cannabis while maintaining the same 'best damn cane sugar soda' standards the company is known for," according to Benzinga's announcement. Benzinga called Mary Jones Berry Lemonade "another testament to the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Both winning Mary Jones HD9 sodas utilize the same pure-cane-sugar formulations as their legacy Jones craft soda counterparts with the addition of high-quality lab-tested THC derived from hemp. Jones' flavor scientists utilize rigorous THC sourcing standards and a variety of techniques to eliminate the weedy aftertaste common in other THC-infused products.

Mary Jones' HD9 soda lineup also includes Green Apple, Orange and Cream, and new Cola and Zero Cola flavors, each sold in 12 oz cans with either 5 or 10 mg of infused THC. Mary Jones also sells HD9 gummies and 2 oz shooters, providing discreet low-dose options for occasions ranging from bedtime to parties.

All Mary Jones HD9 products can be shipped direct to consumers in most states from www.gomaryjones.com. The line is also available in liquor stores and other retail venues in many states.

"Hemp delta 9 products offer a variety of options for consumers who are reducing or eliminating alcohol, but not every product passes the taste test," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "The fact that Benzinga ranked our HD9 sodas above every other brand speaks volumes about our decades of flavor experience as well as our strength in the HD9 space."

Jones Soda was the first nationally distributed CPG soda company to crossover into cannabis when it launched the Mary Jones brand in California in 2022 and also the first to enter the emerging HD9 market. Mary Jones cannabis products are now sold in dispensaries in California, Michigan, Washington and Canada, with ongoing expansion into other cannabis-legal markets.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading developer of sodas and cannabis-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning cannabis beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com

SOURCE Mary Jones