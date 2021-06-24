Mary Kate Gulick Joins Carson Group as Chief Marketing Officer

OMAHA, Neb., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, announces the addition to its executive team of Mary Kate Gulick as Chief Marketing Officer. She brings to Carson more than 20 years of marketing experience, including leadership roles at TD Ameritrade Institutional, IBM and multiple award-winning advertising agencies with a focus on financial services.

"One of our primary goals is to help our advisory firm partners grow their businesses, and marketing is an integral component of that effort," said Ron Carson, Founder and CEO of Carson Group. "Mary Kate's wide range of relevant experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the Carson Group and our partner firms around the country."

"The Carson Group overall and our partners individually have continued to enjoy strong growth over the last few years," added Jamie Hopkins, Managing Partner of Wealth Solutions at Carson Group. "Having a proven leader and innovative thinker like Mary Kate to head up our marketing efforts will allow us to build upon that momentum and further strengthen Carson's position in the marketplace."

Gulick's 20 years of marketing leadership have primarily focused on financial services clients, including Allstate, First National Bank of Omaha, Lincoln Benefit Life, Securities America, and TD Ameritrade. She served as the Director, Digital & Content Marketing and Senior Manager of Brand and Creative with TD Ameritrade Institutional, strengthening their advisor-serving business.

Earlier professional positions included Marketing Operations Manager/Creative Director with IBM and Vice President, Marketing Strategy for the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. She holds a Master of Arts in Marketing, Communications & Advertising from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is the author of the Amazon best-seller "The Real Deal: Get Known for Your Genuine Expertise in an Era of Bullsh*t Gurus."

Joining Gulick on Carson Group's marketing team as Vice President, Digital Marketing will be Samantha Allen, a veteran of more than 10 years' experience working in financial services, including managing the social media and search engine optimization teams at TD Ameritrade Institutional. She also led digital strategy at advertising agencies in Sioux Falls, Boston, Denver, and Omaha.





"I was introduced to the Carson Group during my time with TD Ameritrade and I'm excited to now be a member of the team. Having Samantha on my team will be a huge plus as we continue to build out Carson's marketing offering," said Gulick. "Ron has built a dynamic company and I look forward to helping lead the Carson brand to the next level."

About Carson

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.



This email transmission and its attachments, if any, are confidential and intended only for the use of particular persons and entities. They may also be work product and/or protected by the attorney-client privilege or other privileges. Delivery to someone other than the intended recipient(s) shall not be deemed to waive any privilege. Review, distribution, storage, transmittal or other use of the email and any attachment by an unintended recipient is expressly prohibited. If you are not the named addressee (or its agent) or this email has been addressed to you in error, please immediately notify the sender by reply email and permanently delete the email and its attachments.



Confidential: This email and any files transmitted with it are confidential and are intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom this email is addressed. If you are not one of the named recipient(s) or otherwise have reason to believe that you have received this message in error, please notify the sender and delete this message immediately from your computer. Any other use, retention, dissemination, forward, printing, or copying of this message is strictly prohibited.

Press Contacts:

JConnelly

Lisa Aldape

973.525.6550

[email protected]

Carson Group

13321 California Street | Suite 100

Omaha, NE 68154

Meg Ronspies

402.810.9688

[email protected]

SOURCE Carson Group