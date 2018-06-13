SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Lannon Fangio is now recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at Whitelaw & Fangio.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)...

Well versed in Bankruptcy, Residential Real Estate, and Business Litigation, the attorneys at Whitelaw & Fangio bring a combined experience of over seventy five years to the law firm. Committed to providing their clients with quality customer service, the attorneys at Whitelaw & Fangio concentrate their practice in the areas of Bankruptcy, Residential Real Estate, Business Litigation, Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, Mortgage Modifications, Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, Bankruptcy Litigation, Foreclosure Defense, Landlord-Tenant Law, and Breach of Contract. The law firm specializes in, "Dedicated attorneys delivering high-quality counsel to Syracuse-area clients."



With over thirty four years of experience in the field of law, Fangio has been practicing law in the state of New York since 1981. A Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee since 2003, in 2017 she was awarded the Nicholas S. Priore Advocacy and Professionalism Award by the Central New York and Capital Region Bankruptcy Bar Associations.



Early in her career, Ms. Fangio earned her Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude from Le Moyne College in 1977 and Juris Doctor Cum Laude 1980 from the Syracuse University College of Law where she served on Law Review.



To further enhance her professional development, Fangio is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the American Bankruptcy Institute of Law; Onondaga County and New York State Bar Associations and Central New York Bankruptcy Bar Association where she served as President. In her current capacity, Fangio is a Board Member of the Justice Alliance of CNY dedicated to serving the legal needs of low income individuals and families.



Fangio dedicates this recognition with Special Thanks to Michael Balanoff.



For more information, please visit https://www.whitelawfangio.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mary-lannon-fangio-is-now-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300665803.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

