Mary MacDonald Receives Doctors of Distinction Award

SHELTON, Conn., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary MacDonald, Chief Mammography Technologist for Advanced Radiology Consultants, has been named the 2019 Fairfield County Doctors of Distinction Award recipient for Support Staff. The awards are presented by Westfair Communications Inc., publisher of the Fairfield County Business Journal, Westchester County Business Journal, and WAG magazine. This year's recipients, chosen by a panel of expert judges, are comprised of medical professionals across eleven categories of judging.

"This award recognizes the efforts of our entire team to bring the highest-quality care to Fairfield County. In our technology, our procedures, and our understanding of patient service, we continuously search for ways to improve the level of care we deliver for our patients. I am grateful for this award, and for the opportunity to be a part of an outstanding organization," said Ms. MacDonald.

"All of us at Advanced Radiology congratulate Mary. She is a proud example of the skill, empathy, and dedication we strive to nurture in every member of our team," said Clark Yoder, Advanced Radiology Consultants' CEO.

In her role as Chief Mammography Technologist, Mary oversees both mammography and bone densitometry clinical operations, technologists, training, and quality control. She supports staff across the eight Advanced Radiology clinical sites. Mary has been a licensed mammography technologist for 30 years, and has been licensed in bone densitometry since 2014. Prior to joining Advanced Radiology, she served as a Technologist for Saratoga Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Albany, New York. Mary received her training at Glens Falls Hospital School of Radiologic Technology.

About Advanced Radiology Consultants

Advanced Radiology Consultants, Connecticut's largest independent radiology practice, has served the state for more than 110 years. Advanced Radiology Consultants is committed to providing exceptional care through its conveniently located, comfortable, state-of-the-art imaging centers and the experience of its sub-specialty trained radiologists and modality-specific technologists. Exceptional service is delivered with a truly caring attitude by our staff and our innovative approach to patient service. Advanced Radiology also provides its patients and referring physicians with easy access to exams and reports via any internet-connected device. For further information, visit www.adrad.com.

