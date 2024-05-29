Mary Murtagh Joins Silas Capital Team

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silas Capital, an "emerging growth" equity and venture capital firm that invests behind exceptional next generation consumer brands, has announced today that Mary Murtagh has joined the firm as a Vice President on its investment team.

Ms. Murtagh joins Silas Capital with 7 years of consumer growth equity, investment banking and operational experience. Most recently, Mary was a Senior Associate at CAVU Consumer Partners, where she worked on venture and growth equity transactions across the beauty, personal care, food and beverage categories. Prior to CAVU, she was a Commercial Finance & Strategy Associate at Vita Coco. Mary began her career as a consumer investment banker at Rothschild & Co. Mary graduated from Georgetown University with a B.A in Finance.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Mary to our investment team and look forward to the significant contributions she will make to the firm," said Carter Weiss, Partner of Silas Capital. "We will continue to add talented, experienced consumer-focused professionals who will enable us to expand our investment capabilities."

Silas Capital will continue to focus on $3 million to $15+ million investments in high-growth, and typically profitable, consumer brands between $5 million and $50+ million in revenue. This "emerging growth" strategy resides uniquely between venture capital and private equity, which has proven to be an ever-inefficient segment of the market within the consumer segment.

About Silas Capital:

We've been there too — Silas Capital is a consumer growth equity and venture capital firm formed in 2012 by founders and principal investors with a long record of success across e-commerce, wholesale, and retail.

The firm's flagship funds, Silas Capital I & II, specialize in partnering with growth stage consumer businesses between $5 and $50+ million in revenue that are capital efficient and on a clear path to profitably as lead investor with check sizes of $3 to $15+ million. Silas is one of the few experienced firms specializing in "emerging" growth stage consumer businesses, having pioneered the segment.

Additionally, Silas looks to invest up to 10% of its capital into seed and early-stage brands with smaller passive checks under $500K through Silas Ventures, the firm's early-stage venture platform comprised of two micro funds, Silas Ventures I & II.

