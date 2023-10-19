Mary Shea's State of Revenue Enablement Study Reveals Stark Differences Between High and Low Performing Revenue Teams

Findings show surging adoption of genAI, usage of value selling strategies, and consolidation of activity data

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafly , the revenue enablement company , today unveiled findings from the 2023 State of Revenue Enablement study, that surfaced behavioral and technological insights, trends, and best practices from large, global revenue teams.

The study conducted by Mary Shea , former Principal Analyst at Forrester and long-time tech visionary, found significant differences separating high-performing revenue organizations from their lower-performing peers. These include the pace at which they are experimenting with generative AI, adoption of value-selling methodologies, automation of CRM data collection, and optimization of content. Additionally, high performers have made more aggressive shifts away from traditional sales enablement to full revenue team empowerment.

"Our research underscores the profound impact of changes currently reshaping the business landscape. With Millennials and Gen Z comprising over 60% of the workforce, the permanence of remote work, and the emergence of generative AI, organizations face a pivotal choice: adapt and thrive, or risk obsolescence," said Shea, co-CEO at Mediafly. "Traditional sales enablement, initially designed for direct sales, falls short in today's dynamic environment. The evolution to revenue enablement represents a comprehensive transformation, empowering all revenue roles and harnessing data from all pertinent systems. This holistic approach spans content engagement, data-driven insights, sales analysis, value-based selling, and skill enhancement. The time to embrace this transformation is now."

The State of Revenue Enablement survey was fielded from revenue leaders at B2B and B2B2C enterprise organizations with over 1,000 employees and more than $500 million in revenue. It assesses the complex go-to-market challenges large enterprises face in reliably supporting tens of thousands of sellers, large volumes of transactions and data, consistency across various systems, and more.

Key Findings include:

Navigating Content Management Hurdles: Key Challenges Revealed

The report also highlights persistent challenges large organizations face with content management. Their concerns include: 1) the excessive time spent by sellers on content creation and personalization; 2) outdated sales content; and 3) the difficulty in governing content to ensure alignment with brand and regulatory requirements.

Additionally, organizations struggle with gaining the necessary insights to determine the most effective content and its optimal timing, and there is a common issue of sellers sending content that deviates from the established brand guidelines.

These findings underscore the importance of effectively managing content organization, access, and distribution strategies across divisions, teams, regions, and business units — as well as the personalization, governance, communication, training, and optimization that goes with it.

For a comprehensive review of the 2023 State of Revenue Enablement report and to access in-depth insights, please visit https://www.mediafly.com/guide/state-of-revenue-enablement/ .

About the Survey:

Mediafly's 2023 State of Revenue Enablement Survey was fielded in July and August 2023. This online survey included 300 respondents from the U.S. holding roles in revenue (marketing, sales, customer success) teams spanning from individual contributors to leadership.

Respondents were from B2B or B2B2C enterprise organizations with over 1,000 employees and more than $500 million in revenue from various industries including agriculture, food/beverage, chemicals and/or metals, construction, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, financial services/insurance, technology and/or technology services, media, life sciences, telecommunications, and transportation. Dynata fielded this survey on behalf of Mediafly.

About Mediafly:

Mediafly is the revenue enablement company large enterprises rely on to plan, predict, coach, and engage at the highest levels. Our platform empowers sellers to lead with value, managers to coach at scale, leaders to forecast with confidence — and buyers to interact with personalized and dynamic content. In today's complex, unpredictable market, top revenue teams worldwide, including Nestle, ADP, Honeywell, TransUnion, Heineken, Adobe, Sealed Air, and Moen, turn to Mediafly to accelerate pipeline growth and close more deals faster. To learn more, visit www.mediafly.com.

