Mary T. Vidas is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever as a Partner at Blank Rome Law Firm.

The Past Chair for the Family Law Section of the American Bar Association, specializing in Matrimonial and Family Law, Ms. Vidas has over 36 years of experience representing clients in Domestic Relations and Family Law. A tough and exacting litigator, Ms. Vidas spends most of her professional time fighting for clients before judges in custody cases, support matters, and all manner of divorce proceedings. Ms. Vidas is certified as an Arbitrator by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

Beginning her education at Georgetown University, Ms. Vidas remained in Washington, DC after graduation for 2 years to work at Georgetown's Foreign Service School. She quickly developed an interest in the field of law during her stint in the Foreign Service, prompting her return back home to attend law school at Temple University. Whilst enrolled at Temple University, Ms. Vidas' Family Law Professor recognized her skill-set, subsequently offering her a position at his firm, Blank Rome, post-graduation with her Juris Doctorate degree. Climbing up the ladder quickly, Ms. Vidas was named Partner at Blank Rome in 1996.

To further her professional development, Ms. Vidas maintains professional memberships with the Pennsylvania Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. She is a frequent lecturer for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, the Academy of Matrimonial Law, the Family Law Section of the American Bar Association, and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs ("PICPA"); her recent lecture topics have included: "Validity of Pre-nuptial Agreements," "Alimony and Elder Law Issues," "Custody Problems," "Co-parenting Agreements," "The Impact of Social Media on Divorce Cases," "Settlement Solutions: Thinking Outside the Box," and "Legal Issues Involved in the Tracing and Commingling of Marital and Non-marital Assets," and the impact of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on divorcing couples.

In her free time, Ms. Vidas enjoys reading, an occasional round of golf and visiting the theatre with her family and friends. She is a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan.

