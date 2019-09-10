Mary Washington Healthcare Launching Medicare Advantage Plan with Lumeris to Drive Value-based Care Initiatives

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris, an industry leader in value-based care, today announced a new strategic partnership with Mary Washington Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system that primarily serves 7 counties in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Lumeris will support Mary Washington Healthcare in the development, deployment and operation of a new Medicare Advantage plan launching in January, 2020.

Mary Washington Healthcare is a fully integrated, regional medical system that provides inpatient and outpatient care through more than 40 facilities and services including Mary Washington Hospital, a 451-bed regional medical center, and Stafford Hospital, a 100-bed community hospital. Mary Washington Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system with a longstanding commitment to provide care regardless of ability to pay. Please visit http://www.mwhc.com.

Following five years of success participating in Medicare's Shared Savings and Next Gen Programs, Mary Washington Healthcare has opted to expand its value-based service offerings to include a Medicare Advantage plan for the region's senior population. Mary Washington Healthcare is currently the region's largest health system with two hospitals and over 500 physicians across its clinically-integrated network.

"In launching Mary Washington Medicare Advantage, our goal is to deliver better-coordinated care for our patients," said Michael McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare. "We are excited to work with our collaborative partner Lumeris to help transform how we deliver care and help us drive better health across our patient population. After evaluating alternatives, Lumeris quickly stood out as the company with the most experience and success helping providers successfully stand up their own Medicare Advantage plans."

As part of the strategic partnership, Lumeris will handle all of the health plan's day-to-day operations, including enrollment and claims processing, and provide infrastructure and governance. Lumeris will also assist Mary Washington Healthcare with the development and deployment of a value-based care strategy and develop and drive programs to educate, incent and engage providers.

"Mary Washington Healthcare has successfully demonstrated a commitment to the delivery of high quality, cost effective care," said Richard Jones, CEO of Essence Healthcare and Chief Corporate Development Officer for Lumeris. "We look forward to helping Mary Washington build on its success and implement a new, higher standard of care that produces exceptional outcomes for seniors across the greater Fredericksburg region."

Lumeris has more than 10 years of experience working with providers to deliver industry-leading clinical and financial outcomes. The company has developed a proven transformative care delivery model that emphasizes patient wellness and the pursuit of the Triple Aim Plus One, defined as better health outcomes, lower costs, enhanced patient experience, plus markedly improved physician satisfaction. Lumeris' data-driven care delivery model consistently improves value-based outcomes across populations.

Travis Turner, Senior Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, said, "We were impressed by the Lumeris team's dedication to helping organizations as they make the transformation to value-based delivery models that emphasize high-quality outcomes, preventative care, and controlling costs. With Lumeris as our collaborative partner, we are confident that we can accelerate our transition to value while continuing to provide excellent care across the community."

ABOUT LUMERIS

Lumeris is a value-based care managed services operator for health systems and providers seeking extraordinary clinical and financial outcomes. Lumeris aligns providers and payers across populations with technologies, processes, behaviors and information to achieve high-quality, cost-effective care with satisfied consumers — and engaged physicians. For the past eight years, Lumeris with Essence Healthcare, its inaugural client with more than 63,000 Medicare members in Missouri and Illinois, has received 4.5- to 5-Star Ratings from the CMS and produced the highest consumer and physician satisfaction scores in the industry along with significantly better clinical outcomes and lower costs. For more information, go to www.lumeris.com.

ABOUT MARY WASHINGTON HEALTHCARE

Mary Washington Healthcare is a fully integrated, regional medical system that provides inpatient and outpatient care through more than 40 facilities and services including Mary Washington Hospital, a 451-bed regional medical center, and Stafford Hospital, a 100-bed community hospital. Mary Washington Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system with a longstanding commitment to provide care regardless of ability to pay. For more information about our services and facilities, please visit http://www.mwhc.com.

