Maryam Alexandrian-Adams Joins Workspot as Chief Operating Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the leading provider of PC in the Cloud solutions, today announced that Maryam Alexandrian-Adams has taken the role of chief operating officer for the company. Alexandrian-Adams is a seasoned technology industry executive with deep strategic and operational experience across go-to-market execution, product management, channel and field marketing and sales operations.

Click to Tweet: .@Workspot welcomes Maryam Alexandrian-Adams as its chief operating officer! #VDI #Azure #DaaS

In addition to serving on the boards of both public and private companies, Alexandrian-Adams has held several executive leadership roles, including chief sales officer at Wyse, where she played a key role in the company's return to market share leadership. Most recently she served as global vice president of the Cloud Client Computing Division at Dell, where she led worldwide sales and field marketing to significant revenue growth.

Alexandrian-Adams brings to the Workspot team more than 25 years of experience helping build world-class companies and advising executives at companies of all stages.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Workspot, said: "Maryam joins our company during a time of global growth for Workspot. With her outstanding leadership capabilities and customer-centric orientation, Maryam is a great addition to the Workspot executive team as we take the company to the next stage in its growth. We're excited to welcome her to the Workspot family."

Maryam Alexandrian-Adams, chief operating officer, Workspot, said: "I'm pleased to be joining a team of 'A' players who've demonstrated an unrelenting commitment to customer success. Workspot's innovative and disruptive PC in the Cloud technology, coupled with its impressive customer focus, is creating agility and growth possibilities for our customers that have not been achievable previously. By regularly exceeding customer expectations, Workspot is solidifying its position as the leader in delivering cloud PCs and workstations, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

About Workspot

Workspot is an insanely simple, turnkey cloud service for securely delivering Windows 10 desktops, apps and workstations to any device from Microsoft Azure. In addition to our unique, cloud-native technology, our innovative business model features flat rate monthly subscription pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute and Go Live Deployment Services. Workspot Desktop Cloud secure, virtual desktops can be deployed on Azure in a day! For more information on Workspot solutions please visit: www.workspot.com

PR contact:

Jessica Pasko

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2412

jessica.pasko@nadelphelan.com

SOURCE Workspot

Related Links

http://www.workspot.com

