Maryam Banikarim and Mallun Yen to Join 2023 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit as Guest Co-Chairs

25 May, 2023

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune has announced that Maryam Banikarim, founder and managing partner of purpose-driven consultancy MaryamB and co-founder of the grassroots volunteer movement NYCNext, and Mallun Yen, founder and CEO of Operator Collective, a $150 million venture fund and community for top operators from diverse backgrounds, will join the Fortune Most Powerful Women community as guest co-chairs of the 2023 MPW Summit. The announcement was made last night at a dinner for Fortune MPW members at the Park Hyatt in New York, NY.

Maryam Banikarim and Mallun Yen join the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit as Guest Co-Chairs in 2023.
Presented in collaboration with confirmed partners to date—AARP, Fidelity, Heidrick & Struggles, Insigniam, Instacart, Salesforce, TPG, Walton Family Foundation, and Workday—this year's Summit explores the theme "Rising to the Occasion." The Summit is scheduled to take place October 9-11 at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA.

Michal Lev-Ram, Editorial Director of Fortune Live Media says, "Maryam and Mallun are fantastic additions to our MPW team. As longtime members of the community, they have experienced the impact of MPW first-hand, and they are already helping to shape this year's program with their energy, expertise, and incredibly diverse and impressive networks. We are lucky to have them with us!"

Of her participation in the event, Banikarim says, "It was an incredible honor when I was first invited into the MPW community. I want to ensure that MPW continues to thrive by helping to create an inclusive and diverse community that gives us a shared purpose, provides us with a sense of belonging (and joy) and helps us solve problems big and small."

"I am thrilled and honored to guest co-chair MPW this year," says Yen. "This platform has been an important part of my personal and professional journey—we even publicly launched Operator Collective on the MPW stage! There's strong alignment between our communities and I've been fortunate to meet and strengthen relationships with many exceptional leaders through MPW who are now a part of OpCo. And, as an active member and now Co-Chair, it's been rewarding to contribute to growing the MPW community with new powerful faces, and to shine a light on the important impact they're having in their fields."

Banikarim and Yen will be joining Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell and Fortune MPW Summit co-chairs Lev-Ram, Fortune Senior Writer Maria Aspan, Fortune Senior Writer Emma Hinchliffe, and Fortune Editor Ruth Umoh in conversation with prominent women from across industries, including:

Kim Albarella, Head of Global Security, TikTok 
Laura Alber, Chief Executive Officer, Williams Sonoma 
Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix 
Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation 
Nita Farahany, Neurotechnology Ethicist; Author of The Battle for your Brain 
Beth Ford, Chief Executive Officer, Land O'Lakes 
Kim Godwin, President, ABC News 
Mar Hershenson, Managing Partner, Pear VC 
Valerie Jarrett, Board Member and CEO, Barack Obama Foundation 
Jess Lee, Partner at Sequoia Capital; Co-Founder & CEO of Polyvore 
Karen Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health 
Kath McLay, Chief Executive Officer, Sam's Club 
Donna Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Walmart Inc. 
Marie Myer, Chief Financial Officer, HP 
Kara Nortman, Founder, Angel City FC; Managing Partner, Monarch Collective 
Ginni Rometty, Former Chairman and CEO of IBM, Co-Chair at OneTen, Author of Good Power 
Asha Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Instacart 
Fidji Simo, Chief Executive Officer, Instacart 
Kathi Vidal, U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property, and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Fortune MPW began as a list in 1998, and has since evolved into an extraordinary leadership community, convening the preeminent women in business—along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, and the arts—for wide-ranging conversations that inspire and deliver practical advice. For more information, visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-most-powerful-women-membership-2023/, and follow Fortune MPW on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT FORTUNE 
The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

