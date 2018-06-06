Maryann Keller Launches Study on the Franchise Dealer Automotive Advertising Space

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford-based automotive strategy consultancy, Maryann Keller & Associates ("MK&A"), is conducting a research study on the effectiveness of franchise automotive dealer advertising. Earlier this year, MK&A researched the automotive digital marketing space and discovered that many dealers were dropping certain digital partners and/or restoring a portion of their advertising budget to traditional media. While many industry observers predict that digital market spend will continue to increase, MK&A questions if traditional advertising mediums are being overlooked as a result of digital marketing hype.
As new vehicle gross profit margins continue to fall, dealers have become more sensitive to dealership operating costs, including marketing expenses. The study will attempt to understand if there is a correlation between declining profit margins and the shift in franchise dealer advertising spend from traditional advertising to digital advertising.
To participate in the study, eligible dealers must complete a ten-minute online survey, and they will receive a $25 American Express gift card in return. Certain respondents will be invited to participate in a follow-up telephone-based interview. Additionally, all participating dealers will receive an analysis from MK&A on its findings from this study.
To learn more about this study, or to participate, please visit the following link:
https://maryannkeller.com/franchise-dealer-advertising-study-is-the-shift-to-digital-advertising-generating-results-for-dealers/
Contact: Jeremy Alicandri, 203-571-3700
