As new vehicle gross profit margins continue to fall, dealers have become more sensitive to dealership operating costs, including marketing expenses. The study will attempt to understand if there is a correlation between declining profit margins and the shift in franchise dealer advertising spend from traditional advertising to digital advertising.

To participate in the study, eligible dealers must complete a ten-minute online survey, and they will receive a $25 American Express gift card in return. Certain respondents will be invited to participate in a follow-up telephone-based interview. Additionally, all participating dealers will receive an analysis from MK&A on its findings from this study.

To learn more about this study, or to participate, please visit the following link:

https://maryannkeller.com/franchise-dealer-advertising-study-is-the-shift-to-digital-advertising-generating-results-for-dealers/

Contact: Jeremy Alicandri, 203-571-3700

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maryann-keller-launches-study-on-the-franchise-dealer-automotive-advertising-space-300661320.html

SOURCE Maryann Keller & Associates

