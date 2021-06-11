Maryanne Piña Frodsham, CEO of Career Management Partners (CMP), Receives Dallas Business Journal '40 Under 40' 2021 Award

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP is a leading provider in executive search, assessment, coaching, and outplacement services. CMP is proud to announce that Maryanne Piña Frodsham was named a Dallas Business Journal "40 Under 40" 2021 Award honoree. The awards celebrate people that the North Texas community should know - they are the future executives and influencers to watch in the Dallas-Fort Worth business community and beyond. Congratulations to the 2021 Dallas Business Journal "40 Under 40" honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous leadership professionally and civically.

Career Management Partners (CMP)

As CEO and majority owner of Career Management Partners (CMP), Maryanne is responsible for the overall direction and all operations of the firm. CMP has been recognized as a North Texas Fast Growth Company averaging over 20% annualized growth over the last four years. Based in Dallas, CMP also has offices in Chicago, Fort Worth, and Kansas City, with partner offices across the Americas and Europe.

Behind Maryanne's success in business is a deep commitment to the clients, candidates, and communities CMP serves - creating opportunity and economic impact. Maryanne is also the author of Don't Dread Monday - Your Guide to Career Success and co-host of the American Narratives Podcast.

CMP President, Joe Frodsham, says, "Maryanne is a creative growth-driven leader who brings a diverse lens to everything she does. She has been a difference-maker for CMP and the Community. Thank you, DBJ, for this much-deserved honor!"

To learn more about CMP, please visit www.careermp.com.

About CMP:



CMP is a minority- and women-owned firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the entire talent life cycle—from executive recruiting, assessment, and development, to coaching and outplacement solutions.

