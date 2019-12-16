Maryanne Piña-Frodsham, CEO of CMP is Recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by the Association of Mexican Entrepreneurs (AEM)

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US – MX Business Association (AEM) was established in 1996 by a group of Mexican entrepreneurs to help Mexican business-people and professionals to achieve success in the United States, and to assist American business-people interested in doing business in Mexico. AEM now has chapters in 15 major cities and has helped thousands of individuals and companies establish businesses in the United States and Mexico.

In this year's annual awards banquet, Maryanne Piña-Frodsham received the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. As CEO of CMP, Maryanne has led CMP through a significant growth phase, almost doubling revenue and expanding the CMP footprint to offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Worth, and Kansas City while maintaining the original Dallas office.

CMP is the only minority and woman owned business with a national footprint across the full talent lifecycle. From recruiting and assessment solutions to leadership development and outplacement solutions, there isn't one substantial company that could not benefit from CMP's services.

According to Susan Glen, SVP CMP Client Relations, "Under Maryanne's leadership CMP has grown into a national professional services firm. All while maintaining an engaging culture and giving back to the community. Maryanne's recognition from AEM is highly deserved."

"I am honored to be recognized by AEM, their dedication to create business opportunities that promote progress and innovation for Mexican and American businesspeople and professional. I accept this award on behalf of all our CMP associates. The high-touch and high-impact we have with our clients and the community couldn't be possible without them," says Piña.

CMP combines the art and science of performance and capability development to provide individuals and organizations with a unique competitive advantage. CMP has offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, and Fort Worth, and delivery capability across the nation and globally through OI Global Partners. CMP is a Woman and Minority Owned Business. For more information, visit www.careermp.com

