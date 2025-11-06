Marye Dean Announces Candidacy for Judge, County Court at Law #3, Fort Bend County, Texas

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marye Dean, Esq., a corporate and family law attorney who champions economic equality through entrepreneurship, has officially announced her candidacy for Judge of County Court at Law #3 in Fort Bend County, Texas.

A graduate of Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, Dean embraces the school's foundational principle that "a lawyer who is not a social engineer is a social parasite" — a philosophy that has guided her entire legal career.

Marye Dean for Judge Fort Bend County Court at Law #3

From Advocacy to Entrepreneurship

Dean began her legal career at the law firm of State Representative Ron Reynolds before becoming a staff attorney for Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, where she played an instrumental role in the inception of the 280th Protective Order Court in Harris County, a specialized court dedicated to protecting domestic violence survivors.

Her path to public service started as a Texas Legislative Intern (TLIP) in the program led by then-Senator Rodney Ellis, now Harris County Commissioner. Through TLIP, Dean was placed in the office of Texas State Representative Dr. Alma A. Allen, establishing mentorships that continue to guide her commitment to ethical leadership and justice reform.

Dean went on to establish The Wall Street Law Group and BlackWallStreet.com, where she now advises entrepreneurs, protects families in crisis, and champions economic equity through business development. Her practice spans corporate law, family law, and public interest advocacy, helping underserved communities build wealth and opportunity.

A Vision for Fort Bend County

"The measure of any great community is how it treats its most vulnerable," Dean stated. "Together, we can close the gaps of inequity and stand as one united Fort Bend — a county that believes in fairness, dignity, and justice for all."

As Judge for County Court at Law #3, Dean pledges to:

Ensure equal access to justice for all residents regardless of economic status

Uphold judicial integrity and accountability in every proceeding

Promote restorative justice practices that rebuild lives and strengthen communities

Support policies that encourage entrepreneurship and economic development

Dean invites Fort Bend County residents to join her campaign to restore faith in the judicial system and ensure justice truly belongs to the people.

For Justice That Is Seen, Vote Marye Dean — Fort Bend County Court at Law #3

For more information, visit MaryeDeanForJudge.com.

Contact:

Marye Dean for Judge Campaign | (281) 417-8440 | [email protected]

