Marye Law Firm, P.C. Represents Plaintiff Who Suffered Serious Injuries In The Sandman Signature Hotel Explosion

The man who reported to management the odor of gas is now suing all parties involved.

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dallas-based Marye Law Firm announced it is representing a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the Atmos Energy Corporation, Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel, Sandman Management, INC., Northland Properties Corporation and Musume Restaurant for gross negligence which led to the plaintiff's serious injuries.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, the plaintiff was at the Sandman Signature Hotel when he reported to management the intense smell of natural gas, to the point of burning his eyes, around 2:00 pm. Management informed him that the smell had been noticed since the morning. An hour and a half later, the explosion occurred. The plaintiff crawled out of the debris and was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a traumatic head injury and difficulty breathing.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants involved failed to ensure a safe environment and safe conditions for employees, agents, and workers on the premises, including the plaintiff. Other failures are attributed to the incident which caused the explosion.

Attorney Eric Marye said, "This was horrific and it didn't have to happen. Innocent people were trapped in a living nightmare. My client's injuries, and those of others injured in the fiery explosion, are severe and there is no excuse. This was preventable. We will fight for justice."

The law firm has hired a cause and origin investigator and filed a Plaintiff's Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order to prevent the removal of debris. Judge Sally Montgomery signed the eight-day Temporary Restraining Order to prevent any further clean-up or alterations from being made until the Plaintiff's cause and origin expert can fully investigate the scene to determine where, how, and why the explosion occurred.

"You can't prosecute a lawsuit without getting an expert to the scene to investigate what happened immediately. We are going to do this the right way. My client, and everyone involved, deserves to have the truth brought to light," said Marye.

About Marye Law Firm, P.C.

