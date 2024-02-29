Marygold & Co Partners with AI-Driven Tax Company april to Offer Free Tax Filing

Filing made seamless and efficient this tax season – without costing a cent.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marygold & Co. subsidiary of global holding firm The Marygold Companies, Inc. ("TMC," or the "Company") (NYSE American: MGLD), has partnered with AI-driven tax company april, to offer their clients free tax filing for 2024 (1). april offers a maximum refund guarantee (2), which helps ensure that clients receive the largest tax return possible, another great feature for those who choose to file within the app.

Marygold & Co.'s commitment to innovation for their clients was the driver behind the decision to incorporate tax filing into the Marygold & Co app. As the company's app moves closer to becoming a one-stop-shop for a client's financial spending, managing, and investing needs, adding taxes was a logical next step.

april's powerful AI-driven filing option was a perfect fit for Marygold & Co., who already utilizes AI to support the app. The partnership will allow users to do their taxes directly in their financial management app and have it deposited into that same app. This provides clients with one place where they can manage their spending, investments, and tax documents. Marygold & Co. hopes that by adding a tax filing feature, clients will feel like they have a clear and easy-to-access view of their finances.

"It's a very bold move, and we want to be bold. No one else in the tax industry is doing this right now," said CEO of Marygold & Co., Nicholas Gerber. This follows a series of other changes the app has made recently, including the implementation of budgeting features and investment tools.

The fully integrated solution will allow clients to upload tax files, and based on these uploads, it will intelligently skip questions to avoid wasted time answering questions which are answered on uploaded forms. The filing product covers a variety of common tax solutions, and that on average, users only spent 40 minutes filing their taxes in 2023 using their service.

"We want people to feel comfortable with their finances; adding tax preparation and filing will help us achieve that goal." added President of Marygold & Co., Timothy Rooney.

Marygold & Co. is available for free on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. New users can create an account for free with no credit checks and no-account minimums and begin filing their taxes as soon as they are approved for an account. Besides tax filing, Marygold & Co. also offers fee-free spending accounts, Money Pool investment accounts, and PayAnyone® money transferring services, among others features. Marygold & Co. continues to regularly add new features to continue supporting clients on their journeys to own their finances and invest, spend, and manage with confidence.

About Marygold & Co.

Marygold & Co. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: MGLD ), was established in the U.S. in 2019 as a development stage company that today delivers an innovative fintech mobile banking app built to organize users' financial lives. Marygold & Co. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Community Federal Savings Bank, a member of the FDIC. The Marygold & Co. contactless Debit Mastercard™ can be used nationwide at 37,000 surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs and anywhere Mastercard™ is accepted worldwide. Offices are located in Denver, Colorado. For more information about how Marygold & Co. helps clients organize their finances, save, and invest with ease, please visit marygoldandco.com .

About The Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc., which changed its name from Concierge Technologies, Inc. in March 2022, was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

1. Click here for April's tax coverage and other important information.

2. If you find an error in the tax preparation that entitles you to a larger refund (or smaller liability), we will refund any fees you paid us to use our service to prepare that return and you may use our service to amend your return at no additional charge. To qualify, the larger refund or smaller tax liability must not be due to differences or inaccuracies in data supplied by you, your choice not to claim a deduction or credit, positions taken on your return that are contrary to law, or changes in federal or state tax laws.

SOURCE Marygold and Co.