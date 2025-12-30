Maryhill Winery Named "Winery of the Year" at Dan Berger's International Wine Competition

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington's Maryhill Winery, located in the Columbia River Gorge, was named Winery of the Year at the 2025 Dan Berger's International Wine Competition (DBIWC). The event celebrated its 44th consecutive year of judging at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Dec. 11.

Owners Craig and Vicki Leuthold opened Maryhill Winery 25 years ago. In that time, the winery has developed a strong reputation for wines of superb balance. Each of winemaker Richard Batchelor's wines display that character. Maryhill won 75 medals at the event, including 14 golds or triple golds.

Maryhill (https://www.maryhillwinery.com) won the David Stevens Memorial Trophy for its victory as Winery of the Year. It is named after one of California's most beloved winemakers.

The Small Winery of the year award went to Pennyroyal Farm of Anderson Valley in Mendocino. It earned medals for all 11 wines entered, including three triple gold medals, and eight silvers. Wines were made by winemaker Sarah Cahn Bennett. Pennyroyal (https://www.pennyroyalfarm.com) is also the home of one of the state's finest dairies, which makes award-winning cheeses.

The DBIWC Terroir Award, given to the winery for the best use of subregional grapes, went to Jeff Runquist Wines for earning 36 awards out of 37 entries. Runquist, one of the state's finest winemakers, won six of the previous eight "Winery of the Year" awards. https://www.jeffrunquistwines.com

Value Winery of the Year again was won by Gallo's Barefoot brand. Barefoot earned 36 awards for wines, almost all of which sell for less than $10. https://www.barefootwine.com

The Best of Show sparkling wine was 2022 Pennyroyal Blanc de Blanc, Anderson Valley, ($45).

The Best of Show rosé was 2024 Rodney Strong Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, ($25). https://www.rodneystrong.com

The Best of Show dessert wine went to 2023 Jeff Runquist "Sisney," an 80% Touriga blend, similar to Port, ($36).

The Best of Show white wine was 2024 Navarro Vineyards Grüner Veltliner, Anderson Valley ($26). https://www.navarrowine.com/main.php

The Best of Show red wine was 2021 Carol Shelton Carignane, "Wireless," Alexander Valley ($32). https://www.carolshelton.com

There were six International Riesling Foundation awards for the best Rieslings:

Best Dry Riesling was a tie between 2024 Maryhill "Riesling Classic," Columbia Valley ($22), and 2024 Fox Run Vineyards 2024 Dry Riesling, Finger Lakes, ($18).

Best Medium-Dry Riesling was a tie between 2024 Sheldrake Point Riesling, Finger Lakes ($22), www.sheldrakepoint.com , and 2024 Fox Run Semi-Dry Riesling, Finger Lakes, ($15), www.foxrunvineyards.com

Best Medium-Sweet Riesling was NV Gervasi Riesling, American, "Piove Raining," ($27). The winery and resort is located in Canton, Ohio. https://gervasivineyard.com

Best Sweet Riesling was 2024 Sheldrake Point Riesling Ice Wine, Finger Lakes ($60).

Eighteen professional judges, including winemakers, industry professionals, and wine journalists, judged the event. Wine columnist Dan Berger has staged this competition since 1982.

Complete results: https://www.dbiwc.com/results/wine.



Dan Berger's International Wine Competition

P.O. Box 5857

Santa Rosa, CA 95402

Contact: Dan Berger, [email protected]

707-479-9463

SOURCE Dan Berger's Intl Wine Competition