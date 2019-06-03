Maryhill Winery Wins Winemaker of the Year Award

Best of Class, 2016 Proprietor's Reserve Grenache

Best of Class, 2016 Elephant Mountain Marvell GSM

Best of Class, 2016 Proprietor's Reserve Merlot

Best of Class, 2016 Petite Sirah, Art Den Hoed

Best of Class, 2017 Viognier

Best of Class, 2016 Zinfandel

Double Gold, 2018 Proprietor's Reserve Albarino

Double Gold, 2016 Elephant Mountain Cabernet Franc

Double Gold, 2017 Chardonnay

Double Gold, 2016 McKinley Springs Cinsault

Double Gold, 2016 Proprietor's Reserve Grenache

Double Gold, 2016 Elephant Mountain Marvell GSM

Double Gold, 2016 Proprietor's Reserve Merlot

Double Gold, 2016 Elephant Mountain Merlot

Double Gold, 2016 Proprietor's Reserve Serendipity

Double Gold, 2017 Winemaker's White

Double Gold, 2016 Zinfandel

Receiving a total of 61 medals, Maryhill was honored with 6 Best of Class, 11 Double Golds, 17 Gold, 19 Silver, and 8 Bronze medals.

Maryhill Winery, based in Goldendale, is owned and operated by Craig and Vicki Leuthold, who are proud to offer award-winning wines at an affordable price.

"We are so delighted that Richard continues to be recognized for the success he achieves year after year at Maryhill," said Craig Leuthold. "This award is an enormous accomplishment for Richard and team, and yet is another testament to the quality of wines produced in Washington state."

Batchelor, a native New Zealander, came to Maryhill in 2009 from Napa Valley. Throughout his tenure at Maryhill Winery, Batchelor and his team have developed a winemaking portfolio that sources from nearly every major American Viticultural Area (AVA) in Washington.

Next for Maryhill: Seattle Area

With so many accolades under its belt, Maryhill is already gearing up for its third satellite tasting room in Woodinville, Wash., which will be more than double the size of its Vancouver tasting room which opened last month. Located just 30 minutes northeast of Seattle, Woodinville Wine Country is home to more than 100 wineries and tasting rooms representing every appellation in Washington. Maryhill Winery will occupy nearly 10,000 square feet of Woodinville's historic Hollywood Schoolhouse, a beloved landmark since its construction by the Derby School District in 1912. The building has been everything from a school to a dance hall to a roller-skating rink. The Hollywood Schoolhouse has been restored to its turn-of-the century style, down to the grand ballroom's hardwood floors, antique bar and brick fireplace. The anticipated opening of Maryhill's tasting room at the Hollywood Schoolhouse is early winter 2019.

About Maryhill Winery

Opened in 2001 by Craig and Vicki Leuthold, family-owned Maryhill Winery is one of Washington's largest wineries, producing 80,000 cases annually. Its three tastings rooms, one in the Columbia River Gorge, one in Vancouver, Wash., and one in Kendall Yards in Spokane, Wash., offer visitors the chance to experience award-winning, affordable wines along with stunning views. It's premier tasting room in Goldendale, Wash., perched on a bluff overlooking the stunning Columbia River, draws more than 75,000 wine enthusiasts from around the globe each year, ranking it among the top-five most visited wineries in the state. Visitors can enjoy wine tastings, live music on the vine-covered terrace every summer weekend from Memorial Day through September, tours and special events, tournament-quality bocce courts.

Maryhill sources more than 30 unique varietals of grapes from some of the most highly regarded vineyards in Washington and produces more than 50 wines. Maryhill Winery has been honored with over 3,000 awards since its first vintage in 2001, including being named 2015 Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year by Wine Press Northwest and the 2014 Winery of the Year at the San Francisco International Wine Competition. Winemaker Richard Batchelor has three times earned the Winemaker of the Year award at the Indy International Wine Competition, including in 2013 and 2018 and 2019.

