MARY+JANE Launches Cannabis Inspired Fragrance 'Blue Dream' on 4/20

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MARY+JANE, an American beauty company that designs, manufactures and distributes prestige cannabis inspired fragrances and related products, today announces the launch of its debut scent, BLUE DREAM. Named after the popular California strain, MARY+JANE BLUE DREAM is unique and exciting, floral and spicy and exudes light, yet undeniable, notes of cannabis. MARY+JANE allows everyone to legally enjoy a bit of cannabis on April 20.

BLUE DREAM by MARY+JANE will be available at MaryJaneFragrance.com beginning April 20 2018 for $145 (3.4oz) and $90 (1.0oz).

"In designing and selling fragrances with the distinct scent of cannabis, MARY+JANE is crystallizing the beauty and freedom associated with the herb," marketing director Casey Kwon said. "Wearers of MARY+JANE can carry the bold yet subtle scent of cannabis and the liberating feeling that it carries with them as they work or play."

About MARY+JANE

MARY+JANE is leading the movement towards embracing cannabis as part of everyday life and style. Cannabis is a natural medicinal herb that has great potential in medicine, recreation, and now fashion. MARY+JANE products are about capturing the taste and experience of cannabis for the modern-day individual. All products are inspired by the cannabis plant and are completely legal to purchase and wear.

