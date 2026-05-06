Maryland American Water Marks Drinking Water Week with Focus on Safe, Reliable Water

BEL AIR, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland American Water highlights Drinking Water Week, May 3 through 9, 2026, with a continued dedication to delivering safe, reliable water to the communities it serves.

An annual observance led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA) during the first full week of May, Drinking Water Week brings together water utilities and communities across North America to recognize the importance of high-quality drinking water in protecting public health, supporting economic growth and sustaining everyday life.

"Providing safe, reliable water is at the core of what we do," said Laura Runkle, President of Maryland American Water. "Here in Maryland, we're focused on maintaining strong systems today, while continuing to invest in the infrastructure needed to serve our communities every day and into the future."

Maryland American Water continues to invest in its local systems to focus on the people who rely on them every day, strengthening reliability, enhancing water quality and supporting long-term resilience. These investments—ranging from upgrading treatment facilities to replacing aging infrastructure and advancing new technologies—help ensure that 24,000 customers across Maryland can trust water in their homes and communities.

In 2025, Maryland American Water invested $3.8 in water infrastructure across our service areas, including projects such as upgrades to treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipelines, and metering equipment, all aimed at delivering safe, consistent service that customers can depend on.

Maryland American Water encourages customers to take an active role in water stewardship by:

Learning more about their local water systems.

Taking steps to help protect vital water resources.

Recognizing the essential role water plays in sustaining healthy communities.

Maryland American Water customers can find more information on their water quality by zip code at https://www.amwater.com/mdaw/water-quality/water-quality-reports.

Learn more about the AWWA's communications and outreach around Drinking Water Week by visiting https://www.awwa.org/communications-and-outreach/drinking-water-week/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.



About Maryland American Water

Maryland American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.amwater.com/mdaw/ and join Maryland American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water