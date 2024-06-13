MARYLAND ARCHEOLOGISTS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Goodwin and Associates Are Latest Group to Organize with Local 992

FREDERICK, Md., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archeologists at Goodwin and Associates, a cultural resource management firm, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 992. This is the second group of archeologists to join the Teamsters in two months.

"Congratulations to the newest members of North America's strongest union," said Tom Krause, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 992 in Hagerstown. "These workers are experts in their field and deserve to be treated as such by their employer. We are looking forward to helping them secure a strong first Teamsters contract that they can be proud of."

The 13 new Teamsters formed their union with Local 992 because they wanted a structured work-life balance and fair compensation that aligned with their expertise.

"We organized under the protection of the law to seek representation as equal parties to a contract agreement, and we are grateful that the Teamsters stood by us in our efforts to do so," said Noor Sullivan, a field archeologist at Goodwin and Associates. "We hope that our organizing can help our company towards a healthier, more sustainable labor paradigm and help offer new standards for others elsewhere in archeology. With better labor practices comes higher quality work. Through better work, we can help make cultural resource management archeology the healthy, beneficial service that it should be."

Chartered in 1939, Teamsters Local 992 represents workers in a variety of industries in Hagerstown, Maryland and surrounding areas. For more information, visit teamsterslocal992.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 992