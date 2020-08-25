Maryland-based Ecological Restoration Company Tapped as National Growth Leader

FOREST HILL, Md., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotone, an ecological restoration firm, has experienced substantial growth over the past few years, and renowned business magazine Inc. has taken notice once again by naming Ecotone as one its fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth consecutive year. The inclusion in the "Inc. 5000" list is notable, as Ecotone joins esteemed national brands such as Microsoft, Vizio, and Zappos.com as "Inc. 5000" recipients.

Owner, Scott McGill with his wingman, Goose.

A key to Ecotone's success has been its ability to identify local restoration projects, such as streams and wetlands in need of repair, and partner with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to offset some of the costs, allowing local municipalities to improve their natural environments without going beyond their budget. "It's a win-win—the local town or city can provide its residents a healthier, safer environment, while we do the legwork to find the funding. It's our contribution to beautifying our local communities, improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, and encouraging a natural restoration," said Ecotone's owner Scott McGill. "Our philosophy is to allow nature to restore nature. We set the table and let nature take it from there."

While being recognized for growing its business is welcomed, McGill stressed that his company's focus is beyond the bottom line. "We didn't set out with the intention to grow earnings or improve our profit margin. Our goal was to help our clients and partners solve important ecological and water quality problems. Making the Inc. 5000 for 4 years in a row was simply a result of our company's mission to find and execute innovative, cost effective, and nature based solutions for our customers and the environment. Open sourcing our approach with the ecological restoration community at large is how we are scaling our outcomes to other regions of North America and the world. Our Bhag is to change the way world thinks about and executes on ecological restoration challenges."

About Ecotone:

Founded in 1998, Ecotone is a Harford County, MD based ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve and restore wetlands, and restore forests. The company provides full-delivery ecosystem restoration, mitigation, design, construction, and consulting solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Ecotone officially became a B Corp in 2018, a certification for businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. To learn more, please visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

Contact:

Mary Beth O'Bryan

410.420.2600

[email protected]

SOURCE Ecotone, Inc

Related Links

http://www.ecotoneinc.com

