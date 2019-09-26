Maryland-based NCA, Inc Helps Raise Over $7K at Second-Annual Chip in for Smiles Golf Tournament

More than 80 people participated in the August event, held at nearby Greystone Golf Course in White Hall, Md. The $7,000 raised at the Chip in for Smiles charity golf event is enough to help fund 29 life-changing cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries for children in need through the work of Operation Smile.

"We're in the business of helping others reach their goals," said NCA, Inc CEO and event co-host Eric Chapman. "Tara and I are extremely proud to see our colleagues, friends, family and neighbors all come out to raise money and awareness for such a great cause."

NCA, Inc is a privately owned company performing sales, customer acquisitions, retention, and brand recognition for Fortune 100 companies across the U.S. Founded in Philadelphia in 2004, NCA is known for forging lasting connections with its clients and their customers. In addition to their office in the greater Baltimore area, NCA, Inc has offices in New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, New York, Colorado and other locations across the nation. Follow NCA, Inc on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit the website at nca-incorporated.com.

