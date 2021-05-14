Maryland Based Pharmaceutical Executive/Businessman Eraj Abidi Buys the "Americans"' Franchise from American Premiere League

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eraj Abidi, a prominent Maryland pharmaceutical executive/businessman signed an exclusive contract with APL to purchase the "Americans" franchise which will be representing the diverse cricket community in the United States.

Eraj Abidi ,President of 22 Yards Cricket Club , www.22yardscc.com Jay Mir (Founder and CEO , American Premiere League) shaking hands with Gill Addeo (General Manager New Jersey Jackals) at the Historic Contract Signing Ceremony to host American Premiere League at the Yogi Berra Stadium New Jersey.

Mr. Abidi is a prominent resident of Maryland and holds a BS in Sciences and MS in Engineering Management from University of Maryland and has over 15 years of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare experience, starting his career working for his family at Pharmaceuticals International, Inc (PII) located in Hunt Valley, MD. During his career, he has worked for PII, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Becton & Dickinson. In 2020, he launched Dive Medical Billing and Dive Staffing Services to serve the business community.

Mr. Abidi is also the President of 22 Yards Cricket Club based out of Washington, DC area, which has participated in various leagues and tournaments across USA. He recently took an initiative to introduce 1st Unity Cup Cricket tournament on Memorial Day weekend, in the DMV area, which is the biggest tournament in the DC metropolitan area, where teams are participating from all across USA.

"I have studied the American Premier League plan thoroughly and believe that this is exactly what the Cricket community in USA needs, to attract fans in the tournament which is missing in all the cricket tournaments across this country. Our focus should be building a foundation for USA youth and Cricketers, where they can demonstrate their skills and have an exposure to play with overseas professional players. 22 Yards is very excited to be part of this tournament and represent the USA team. We will put together the most competitive team composed of local and overseas talent and we are looking forward to building a very healthy and strong partnership with APL," said Abidi.

Jay Mir, Founder and CEO of APL added, "The cricket revolution in United states is heating up. And I welcome Mr. Abidi on board this historic journey with APL. Mr. Abidi's professional and cricket club and team management experience will add great value to APL. We are now entering phase two of our revolution and have started work on forming the teams. We are conducting trials of hundreds of candidates from across U.S. and Canada this month. APL is going to make new superstars from this tournament. We have also finalized our match schedule and tickets are now live and they can be purchased on our website. Serious negotiations are underway for other team ownerships. I am truly amazed and humbled by the tremendous response we have gotten from cricket loving fans from across North America and wish Mr. Abidi the best competing in APL."

