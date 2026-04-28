Maryland Broadband Cooperative Celebrates 20 Years of Building the Backbone of Connectivity

SALISBURY, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Broadband Cooperative (MdBC) is celebrating 20 years of building and operating the middle-mile fiber infrastructure that serves as the backbone of broadband connectivity across the state.

Founded in 2006 as a 501(c) (12) not-for-profit, MdBC was established by the Five Regional Councils of Maryland comprising the Upper Shore Regional Council, Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, Tri-County Council for Western Maryland, Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland, and Mid-Shore Regional Councils to address a critical challenge facing communities throughout Maryland: the lack of affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure needed to support modern services and economic growth. By developing an open-access, all fiber-optic middle-mile network, MdBC created a foundation that enables internet service providers and public institutions to expand last-mile connectivity more efficiently and affordably.

Over the past two decades, MdBC's network has grown into a statewide asset supporting broadband service providers, cell carriers, healthcare systems, educational institutions, public safety agencies, local governments, and private providers. The organization's infrastructure has played a vital role in improving broadband access in rural and underserved areas, helping close connectivity gaps and strengthen digital access.

"Middle-mile infrastructure is often invisible to the public, but it is absolutely essential," said Drew Van Dopp, President & CEO. "For 20 years, our focus has been on building reliable, scalable infrastructure that communities can depend on today and well into the future."

A defining milestone in MdBC's history was the construction of a submarine fiber crossing beneath the Chesapeake Bay, a complex engineering achievement that strengthened redundancy and statewide connectivity. Along with continuous capacity upgrades and network modernization, the project reflects MdBC's long-term commitment to resilient infrastructure that solves problems and creates opportunity.

As MdBC marks its 20th anniversary, the organization is recognizing the partnerships that made its success possible. From internet service providers to public institutions and community leaders, collaboration has been central to MdBC's success.

"This milestone belongs to our members, partners, and communities," said Van Dopp. "Together, we've built infrastructure that propels opportunity, innovation, and connection. In other words, the future of Maryland."

Media Contact:

Megan Speake

mdbc.us

[email protected]

SOURCE Maryland Broadband Cooperative