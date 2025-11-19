Maryland Businesses Announce Key Innovations, Local Investments, and Community Giving

BALTIMORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Marketing Partnership, which helps drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that invest in the partnership.

"Maryland's businesses are betting big and building up the communities they serve with major investments and local awards," said Harry Coker Jr., Secretary for the Maryland Department of Commerce. "Maryland never stops moving, and our standout companies are a testament to that."

BGE , Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, announced the nation's first residential vehicle-to-grid distributed power plant using all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks. The initiative is in partnership with Sunrun, America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. The pilot program dispatched energy from customers' Lightning trucks to the grid during periods of peak demand through the fall. This program shows how dispatching electric vehicles to the grid when demand and prices are high can help control costs and add reliability for all grid-connected customers. Recently, The Washington Post and Grist highlighted how the program creates a cleaner, more resilient, and more affordable energy supply.

M&T announced winners of the Baltimore Small Business Accelerator Program. Brian Dawkins, founder of From Baltimore With Love, was awarded the $5,000 grand prize in the small business accelerator pitch competition hosted by M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB). The program aims to equip entrepreneurs with essential skills and guidance to build resilient businesses, drive economic growth in Baltimore, and create generational wealth for their families. The competition was the culmination of a seven-week program launched on September 9, covering topics such as business planning, capital sourcing, financial management, marketing, and branding. The program concluded on October 28 with a pitch competition, followed by the announcement of awards, funded by M&T Bank. Courtney Roberts of Cure Medspa and Wellness won the second-place prize of $3,000, and Amber Washington of London's Bright Beginnings won the third-place prize of $2,000. To qualify, businesses had to be based in Baltimore, operational for at least two years, and in good standing. M&T Bank also offers similar accelerator programs in Montgomery, Howard, Frederick, and Prince George's counties. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com .

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) remains committed to supporting businesses seeking to relocate or expand in the county by connecting them with the many available grants, incentives, and resources available to businesses in Montgomery County. The anchor of the nation's third-largest biopharma hub and a renowned global technology hub, the County celebrated several milestones last month, including Maryland Economic Development Week , an initiative developed to celebrate the local businesses that fuel our economy; and the grand opening of the first-of-its-kind Mobilize Montgomery Federal Workforce Career Center. Additionally, MCEDC hosted approximately one dozen companies from the Baltic States and Sweden that are interested in expanding their operations into the U.S. market.

SECU , Maryland's largest credit union, rounded out its annual Kindness Month this October, surpassing its biggest goal yet: one million acts of kindness! All month long, SECU employees, members and partners came together to perform acts of goodwill in their communities, volunteer at local nonprofits and show that, together, we can make Maryland a better, kinder place. From supporting University System of Maryland campus food pantries to planting trees with the Maryland Forestry Service – even walking dogs at the Maryland SPCA – it doesn't stop there! In November, SECU encourages everyone to keep spreading kindness each day, especially ahead of World Kindness Day on November 13. To learn more, visit secukindness.org .

St. John Properties , a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company, promoted Bill Holzman and Karen Watsic to Senior Vice President, in retail leasing and development, respectively. Holzman and Watsic are longtime members of the St. John Properties' team, each having more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience. Additionally, the company bolstered its in-house multifamily construction division with six new professionals, overseeing more than 1,500 multifamily units currently in the development pipeline. For more information about the company, visit www.sjpi.com .

TEDCO , Maryland's venture capital for technology and life sciences companies, continues to fuel startup companies through its pool of resources and investment funds; recent investments include those in JuneBrain and Voyagier . To further support the ecosystem, the innovation hub held its final iteration of the Entrepreneur Expo which featured a morning keynote session with IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi, brought together more than 1100 attendees, and highlighted more than 100 exhibitors. During the event, the entity announced the second Concept Capital Pitch Competition winner and the second round of Equitech Growth Fund awardees. Additionally, TEDCO celebrated Tammi Thomas' recognition at the WOC STEM Conference where she received the Impact Award. Learn more about TEDCO at www.tedcomd.com .

The University System of Maryland (USM) , Maryland's public system of higher education, celebrates record-breaking enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester. The University System of Maryland (USM) has achieved three milestones in enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester: the highest total enrollment, highest undergraduate enrollment, and highest first-time, full-time enrollment on record. Across the System's 12 universities, student headcount reached 178,131, a 4.3% increase over Fall 2024. Enrollment by first-time, full-time undergraduates increased for the fifth consecutive year, setting a new USM record at 16,287 students. In addition, the USM's three historically Black colleges — Bowie State University, Coppin State University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — have achieved a combined increase in students for the fourth year in a row.

United Therapeutics Corporation ( UT ) , based in Silver Spring, announced on November 3 the first clinical xenotransplantation of its UKidney™ in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). As explained by Dr. Leigh Peterson, Executive Vice President, Product Development and Xenotransplantation, "The first transplant in this first-of-its-kind study marks a watershed moment for UT's vision to broaden access to transplantable organs. This trial moves us closer to offering ESRD patients an alternative to lifelong dialysis, especially those who are unlikely to receive a kidney from a human donor. Our team is grateful for the collaboration that made this possible, and we remain focused on patient safety and scientific progress as the study continues." Read more here or visit unither.com .

