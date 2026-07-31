Maryland Businesses Drive Investment, Innovation and Economic Growth Across the State

BALTIMORE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Marketing Partnership, which helps drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that invest in the partnership. "Across Maryland, businesses are making strategic investments in our state's future—investments that strengthen our economy and improve quality of life," said Harry Coker Jr., Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce. "Through partnership, these organizations are expanding industries, financing growth, strengthening neighborhoods, and advancing new technologies to help build a stronger, more competitive, and more equitable Maryland."

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao grand opening at National Harbor, courtesy of Peterson Companies

As an investment in community well-being, BGE, Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, awarded $197,100 to 27 nonprofit organizations through its Community Safety and Green Grants programs this year. These grant awards are part of BGE's continuing effort to help make communities greener and safer by offering financial support to eligible nonprofit organizations working to strengthen environmental stewardship, safety, and resilience across BGE's service area. Learn more about BGE's corporate giving and community investment initiatives at BGE.com.

Howard Hughes Communities announced that primary and urgent care provider CloseKnit is coming to the Merriweather District at 10285 Lakefront. The practice has leased 4,484 square feet to bring internal and family medicine to the building, adding to the growing healthcare cluster taking shape at this address. As a patient-centered, community-based healthcare organization, CloseKnit is focused on accessible primary care designed to fit into real life — a strong match for a property built around connection, convenience, and wellness. Featuring leading healthcare providers like Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland, Johns Hopkins ENTAA, Chesapeake Medical Imaging and Prime Facial Plastic Surgery, CloseKnit further complements the established healthcare presence at the building. The transaction was brokered by Adrian Dominguez, Nicholas Zuppas, and Nora Bowen of Gittleson Zuppas Commercial Realty on behalf of Howard Hughes Communities, and by Adam Schindler of Colliers on behalf of the tenant.

Peterson Companies, one of the region's largest privately owned real estate developers, continues to expand the dining and retail offerings across its mixed-use properties with several new additions. At National Harbor, Michelin-recommended Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is now open, bringing its celebrated soup dumplings and Shanghainese cuisine to the waterfront. Previously announced, The Ruxton Steakhouse from Atlas Restaurant Group remains on track to open this winter. At Rio, Kareem's Lebanese Kitchen will open later this summer, bringing authentic Lebanese cuisine to the center. Orange Pocket, an experiential retailer inspired by Japanese and Korean pop culture, is also opening soon, marking the retailer's first location outside of Texas.

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) continues to promote Montgomery County resources available to companies in high growth and next-generation industries. Last month, MCEDC celebrated several milestones including the launch and rebrand of its website to better reflect the strength, diversity, and global competitiveness of Montgomery County, and announced Jennifer Hsin as its new Board Chair. The County also celebrated the launch of Bora Pharmaceuticals' new biologics manufacturing facility in Rockville. The company will retain 140 employees with plans to add more jobs and capital investment in the future, further demonstrating the strength of the County's biopharma ecosystem and the growing demand for advanced biomanufacturing capabilities.

M&T Bank provided a $621 million, seven-year refinancing package for Baltimore-based Merritt Properties, supporting 58 industrial properties spanning approximately 6.3 million square feet across the Baltimore-Washington region. The financing underscores M&T's continued investment in Maryland's commercial real estate market and long-term economic growth. Additionally, M&T Bank has joined CONVERGENCE Baltimore as a cornerstone member, partnering with local and national organizations to advance sustainable homeownership opportunities throughout the region. The collaborative initiative aims to address barriers to homeownership and strengthen neighborhoods through coordinated community investment. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

The SECU MD Foundation Golf Classic returns on September 28th, 2026 to help drive a better Maryland! Join for the 9th annual SECU MD Foundation Golf Classic, a fun day on the links all in support of student scholarships and financial education efforts across Maryland. By sponsoring or participating, you're part of SECU's efforts to provide educational and financial wellness resources that help people grow, communities thrive and Marylanders prosper. All proceeds benefit the SECU MD Foundation, including its scholarship program, which has distributed over $1.1M in the last 20 years to help Maryland college students complete their education.

St. John Properties, a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company, takes on its fifth expansion with Intuitive Machines. The leading space infrastructure company is moving to a 69,000 square-foot building at St. John Properties' BWI Tech Park in Linthicum, which will increase capacity for spaceflight hardware integration and environmental testing; establish a robotic systems development center and mission operations center; and enhance fabrication and machining capabilities. Additionally, a joint venture between Greenebaum Enterprises and St. John Properties has signed three leases totaling more than 56,000 square feet of space at Montpelier Research Park. Chelsea School, The Goddard School, and Howard County Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Center signed leases in the 12.5-acre Howard County business community acquired by the joint venture in 2024. For more information visit www.sjpi.com.

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and leader in retirement, has released its 2025 Community Affairs Impact Report, showcasing how the firm drives measurable impact through community investment, inclusion, sustainability, and associate engagement worldwide. Highlights include: $204.5 million in total giving by the T. Rowe Price Foundation since its inception in 1981; $19.4 million in total global giving to communities; More than 37,000 hours volunteered by associates globally; 81% of operational waste diverted from landfills; More than 57% of associates are members of at least one business resource group. See the full 2025 Community Affairs Impact Report for further details.

TEDCO, Maryland's venture capital arm for technology and life sciences companies, continues fueling startups through its resources and investment funds, with recent investments in CurieDx, BC3 Technologies, and Irazu Oncology. TEDCO also announced its latest awardees: $664,448 across 13 Baltimore Innovation Initiative projects, and over $753,000 across 17 Maryland Innovation Initiative projects. TEDCO is also gearing up to host another Entrepreneur Expo, featuring discussions on "virtual patients," quantum, and more—register soon at tedcomdexpo.cventevents.com/event/2026. Learn more at tedcomd.com.

The University System of Maryland and NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration have signed a landmark agreement to advance student-led innovation across the technologies that could support long-term human presence in space. More than 175,000 students statewide will gain structured access to work directly with NASA, gaining the opportunity to advance technologies supporting future lunar and Mars missions, as well as the broader industries required for sustainable space habitation. The five-year Non-Reimbursable Space Act Umbrella Agreement formalizes engagement between NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) and all 12 USM institutions, along with its three regional higher education systems and the system office. University of Maryland will play a central role in anchoring the collaboration. xFoundry Alliance, founded at its E.A. Fernandez IDEA Factory, will serve as the primary implementation partner under the agreement.

About Maryland Marketing Partnership

The Maryland Marketing Partnership develops the branding strategy for the state, markets the state's assets, and encourages the location and growth of new businesses in Maryland.

SOURCE Maryland Marketing Partnership