Maryland Businesses Secure Savings for Customers, and Innovate Across Industries

BALTIMORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Marketing Partnership, which helps drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that invest in the partnership.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, and Maryland representatives at the Team Maryland booth during the 2026 SelectUSA Investment. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Governor’s Office.

"Maryland's businesses are delivering for customers statewide — tackling cost pressures across industries, and shaping our future economy," said Harry Coker Jr., Secretary for the Maryland Department of Commerce. "There are success stories emerging every day in Maryland, and it's an honor to help share their wins far and wide."

BGE, Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, secured nearly $500,000 in savings for its natural gas supply customers by successfully challenging proposed pipeline rate increases. The savings stem from a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission–approved settlement involving Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company (Transco). As part of the agreement, customers will receive bill credits for over-collections and benefit from lower long-term costs while avoiding new surcharges. The outcome reflects BGE's ongoing customer advocacy through The Exelon Promise – a commitment to reduce costs Exelon can control and help keep energy bills more manageable amid rising supply prices.

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) continues to promote Montgomery County resources available to companies in high growth industries, including advanced technology and life sciences. Last month, the County was featured in a special report by the Financial Times' fDi Intelligence about its innovation-driven economy. The report was launched at SelectUSA — the nation's largest foreign direct investment conference — where County representatives and MCEDC staff connected with companies of all sizes and from different parts of the world. In April, the County also celebrated X-energy's, a homegrown Maryland company now headquartered in Gaithersburg, $1 billion IPO. The deal was one of the largest capital raises by a Montgomery County company in recent years.

The SECU MD Foundation has launched the Promising Futures Fund, its first-ever fundraising campaign for SECU members. Rooted in the belief that every individual deserves the chance to achieve their full potential, the Fund offers SECU members a direct, easy, and impactful way to give back. 100 percent of all donations directly support scholarships and financial wellness education programs for Maryland students, helping make a brighter, more financially secure future more attainable. In celebration of SECU's 75th anniversary, the credit union will match the first $7,500 in donations to jump-start the fundraising impact. Make a one-time gift or set up a monthly pledge at account opening, in online banking, or at promisingfuturesmd.org.

St. John Properties, a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company, has signed a new lease to bring Siemens Corporation to 14400 Sweitzer Lane in Laurel, Maryland. Siemens Corporation, the United States entity of Germany-based global technology company Siemens AG, is engaged in the industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare sectors. The group intends to relocate its Maryland-area operations and approximately 110 employees to the four-story, 120,904 square foot Class 'A' office building in June. For more information about the company, visit www.sjpi.com.

TEDCO, Maryland's venture capital arm for technology and life sciences companies, continues to fuel startup companies through its resources and investment funds; recent investments include those in Sommos, Escalate, QC82, and more. Along with these investments, the organization announced the signing of an MOU with the Kingdom of Jordan, solidifying the collaborative effort between entities. The organization also announced the promotions of Tammi Thomas and Geyssel Gonzalez, the selection of Direna Cousins as the new Vice President of Marketing, and a Request for Proposals for the organization's Urban Business Innovation Initiative Entrepreneurs in Residence program. Registration is open for TEDCO's Entrepreneur Expo; visit tedcomdexpo.com to secure your spot. Learn more about TEDCO at tedcomd.com.

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, is strengthening its leadership team to advance strategy execution, enhance innovation, and deepen its focus on client outcomes. With the appointment of Eric Veiel as president, alongside expanded roles for Sébastien Page and Wyatt Lee, the firm is reinforcing its investment leadership and positioning itself to deliver more connected, outcome-oriented solutions for clients. See the full announcement for more details.

The University System of Maryland's (USM) universities attract talented students from around the world, enrolling more than 39,000 students during the 2025-2026 academic year. The excellence of these programs was on full display in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Graduate Schools issue. Eight different USM universities were included in this year's rankings, earning recognition across a broad spectrum of disciplines. The University of Maryland, College Park received three dozen top-25 placements, including the A. James Clark School of Engineering at No. 18, the School of Public Health at No. 22, and the College of Education at No. 24. At the University of Maryland, Baltimore, a dozen top-25 programs highlighted the university's excellence in nursing, pharmacy, social work, and law. Law was also a standout area for the University of Baltimore, which has top-25 programs in both Legal Writing and Clinical Law. The breadth of the USM's expertise was demonstrated by additional top-100 programs at Towson University (Occupational Therapy, Audiology, and Speech-Language Pathology), UMES (Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Counseling), and UMBC which was recognized for its programs in computer science, clinical psychology, engineering, and statistics, to name a few.

About Maryland Marketing Partnership

The Maryland Marketing Partnership develops the branding strategy for the state, markets the state's assets, and encourages the location and growth of new businesses in Maryland.

SOURCE Maryland Marketing Partnership