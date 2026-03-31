Maryland Businesses Announce Breakthrough Technologies, Portfolio Expansions and Customer Relief

BALTIMORE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Marketing Partnership, which helps drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that invest in the partnership.

"Our leading companies continue to illustrate why Maryland is a great place to do business," said Harry Coker Jr., Secretary for the Maryland Department of Commerce. "Our highly skilled workforce continues to fuel innovation and growth across the state and support a robust quality of life for current and future Marylanders."

BGE, Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, along with Exelon, announced The Exelon Promise, a comprehensive, customer-first strategy focused on delivering immediate customer relief, strong protections amid growing demand, and long-term solutions to address the root causes driving higher costs. BGE is implementing this shared commitment on the ground, ensuring customers are supported. "The Exelon Promise reflects a companywide commitment to tackling rising energy costs and supporting the customers we serve," said Tamla Olivier, president and CEO of BGE. "Here in central Maryland, we are focused on doing everything in our control to drive short and long-term solutions that ensure affordable, safe, and reliable energy for the communities who count on us.

Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) remains committed to supporting businesses seeking to relocate or expand in the County by connecting them with the many available grants, incentives, and resources available. The anchor of the nation's third-largest biopharma hub and a renowned global technology hub, the County celebrated several milestones last month, including the approval of the transformative Viva White Oak Development District, and Finnish climate intelligence leader Vaisala Xweather opening its first location in the region in Gaithersburg. These activities will unlock new opportunities for housing, jobs, and innovation in Montgomery County.

Peterson Companies, one of the region's largest privately owned real estate developers, is expanding the mix of dining and retail offerings at rio with several new additions. Koi Sushi, a modern sushi concept featuring fresh rolls, sashimi, and Japanese-inspired dishes, is now open. Later this year, J.Crew Factory will join the center, bringing its iconic American style and apparel offering to rio. Kareem's Lebanese Kitchen is also coming soon, introducing authentic Lebanese cuisine with Mediterranean flavors and traditional dishes. In addition, the existing DICK'S Sporting Goods location at rio will unveil their newest DICK'S House of Sport, an experiential retail concept that features expanded product offerings along with interactive in-store experiences.

The SECU MD Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Maryland's largest credit union, is now accepting applications for its 2026 Scholarship Program. Over the last 20 years, the program has awarded over $1.2 million in scholarships to SECU members. This year, in honor of the 20th anniversary milestone, the SECU MD Foundation will grant 20 students a $10,000 scholarship to take the next step in their educational journey by removing a heavy financial barrier and supporting their long-term financial well-being. Applicants must be Maryland community college students transferring to a University System of Maryland institution. Details and instructions are available on the SECU MD Foundation website. Applications close May 1, 2026.

St. John Properties, a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company, and its partners acquired 111 townhomes situated at 1827 Hidden Dale Road in Woodlawn within Baltimore County. The community, named The Villas at Patapsco Glen, is the Baltimore-based company's first venture in the for-rent townhome asset class. The acquisition was a joint venture between St. John Properties and Bethesda-based Somerset Companies, LLC, a group engaged in the development of large mixed-use developments. Situated approximately one mile from St. John Properties' corporate headquarters, the community was developed and formerly owned by Lennar Corporation. St. John Properties' Alex Lyons, Assistant Vice President, Acquisitions represented the company in this purchase. The total timeline for this acquisition, encompassing project identification, due diligence and final closing, was less than four weeks.

TEDCO, Maryland's venture capital arm for technology and life sciences companies, continues to fuel startup companies through its resources and investment funds; recent investments include those in Ufarmx, Sirsi, KnowledgeNet.ai, and more. The entity announced $371,875 in SBIR/STTR Matching Funds awardees, plus the latest BRIDGE Proposal Lab cohort, the latest Baltimore Innovation Initiative awardees, the selection of Geyssel Gonzalez for LMD's Executive Program and Alex Choi for LMD's Emerging Leader Program, and the recognition of Tammi Thomas as one of The Daily Record's Top 100 Women. Finally, the Entrepreneur Expo is back by popular demand and will kick off with a dynamic morning keynote session. Registration is open; visit tedcomdexpo.com.

In what Founder, CEO, and Chairperson Dr. Martine Rothblatt called a "Wow!" moment, United Therapeutics Corporation (UT), a Silver Spring-based public benefit corporation, announced two pivotal clinical trial milestones early in 2026 that advance its commitment to making a brighter future for patients living with progressive, chronic, and possibly terminal rare diseases. These include a new once-a-day treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and the extension of existing therapies to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), both of which are in investigational use and have not been approved by U.S. FDA.

About Maryland Marketing Partnership

The Maryland Marketing Partnership develops the branding strategy for the state, markets the state's assets, and encourages the location and growth of new businesses in Maryland.

SOURCE Maryland Marketing Partnership