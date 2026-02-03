Maryland Companies Celebrate Global Collaborations, Industry Honors and Local Partnerships

BALTIMORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Marketing Partnership, which helps drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that invest in the partnership.

BGE President and CEO Tamla Olivier, right, talks with trainees Zaire Ferges, left, and Kaion Parks as Civic Works Solar Fields Manager Philip Lawrence looks on following Olivier’s announcement of a $250,000 grant for Civic Works solar installations, Dec. 15, 2025. (Photo courtesy of BGE)

"Maryland's marketing partners are starting the year with major investments in our state's workforce and economy," said Harry Coker Jr., Secretary for the Maryland Department of Commerce. "From clean energy to biopharma to higher education to commercial real estate, these investments are helping us build a stronger and more competitive Maryland economy."

BGE , Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, along with the Exelon Foundation , announced a $250,000 grant for Civic Works' Baltimore Shines solar initiative to support solar installations for 30 homes in Baltimore. According to Civic Works, homeowners will receive free rooftop solar installations, adding clean energy to the grid and generating more than 182,000 kWh of clean electricity per year. The grant is the latest example of BGE's commitment to investing in solutions that make energy more affordable and help customers manage their bills. It also demonstrates BGE and Civic Works' partnership in action to support building a more equitable, sustainable Baltimore."

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) remains committed to supporting businesses seeking to relocate or expand in the County by connecting them with the many available grants, incentives, and resources available to businesses in Montgomery County. The anchor of the nation's third-largest biopharma hub and a renowned global technology hub, the County celebrated several milestones last month, including Samsung Biologics expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint in Montgomery County, retaining 500 jobs, and the announcement of the names of the fifty-five early-stage companies that are being awarded $7.5 million in grants to support their technology commercialization activities through the County's Technology Innovation and Founders Funds program.

Peterson Companies , one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the Washington, D.C. region, joined Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR ), the State of Maryland, and Prince George's County to announce their intent to develop a new Sphere venue – which would be the second in the U.S. and first to utilize a smaller-scale design model – at National Harbor, a premier destination in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. This project would utilize a combination of public and private funding, including approximately $200 million in state, local, and private incentives. Sphere would support approximately 2,500 jobs during the construction phase, and 4,750 jobs once operational, in addition to generating millions in additional revenue for the County and State. Once open, the economic impact of Sphere National Harbor is expected to be greater than $1 billion annually. Visit our website for additional information.

SECU , Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union, is proud to announce it was recently named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun just last month. SECU officially ranked number three out of 44 Maryland businesses recognized in the "Large Business" category, representing those with over 400 employees. SECU President and CEO, David Sweiderk, was also awarded the prestigious Leadership Award – one of just three awardees recognized, dedicated to the top leader in each business category. SECU has been featured on the list for five consecutive years, and follows SECU's recognition in Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025 and 2026. To learn more about SECU's current employment opportunities, visit secumd.org/careers/ .

St. John Properties , a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company, has signed two new leases at Glen Burnie Business Center , a seven-building business community in Anne Arundel County, cumulatively totaling more than 310,000 square feet of flex/R&D space. Caliber Bodyworks of Maryland, LLC signed a lease for 16,624 square feet and Harrison Cart Works, LLC inked a deal for 11,788 square feet. Both tenants plan to open at 132 8th Avenue in Glen Burnie, Maryland early next year. St. John Properties Leasing Representative Claire Metz represented the company in both transactions. St. John Properties recently reimagined the business park by demolishing the former Michael's 8th Avenue banquet hall and speculatively constructing 132 8th Avenue, a 40,560 square foot flex/R&D building. This modern facility, designed to accommodate a wide range of businesses, is St. John Properties newest flex building in the BWI business corridor. For more information about the company, visit www.sjpi.com .

TEDCO , Maryland's venture capital for technology and life sciences companies, continues to fuel startup companies through its pool of resources and investment funds ; recent investments include those in LASARRUS, Natáur, Pirl Technology and more. The organization also announced SBIR/STTR Matching Funds awardees, the graduation of Ruchika Nijhara from the Leadership Maryland Executive Program, and the latest round of Maryland Innovation Initiative awardees . The entity also announced the signing of several agreements including one enabling up to $50 million investment capital from Taiwanese entity, APAC Investment and Innovation Development Association, one with KUnicorn Investment, LLC, one with Korea Venture Investment Corporation, and announced a collaboration with the Kingdom of Jordan. Learn more about TEDCO at www.tedcomd.com .

T. Rowe Price , a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced a strategic collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's global bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions. As part of the partnership, T. Rowe Price will act as FAB's investment partner, providing investment solutions across equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies. This will expand the range of investment offerings available to FAB's clients, while strengthening the bank's investment management proposition. By combining their respective expertise and investment capabilities, the two firms aim to deliver tailored investment solutions across retail, private banking and institutional client segments. These efforts support improved investor outcomes, contribute to the continued development of the GCC's asset management landscape, and align with global investment standards. Reflecting a shared ambition to deliver customised, high-value investment solutions, the collaboration draws on decades of investment experience and established capabilities. It also underscores T. Rowe Price's commitment to the region and its support for sustainable growth across key Middle East markets.

The University System of Maryland's (USM) three HBCU's, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities—Bowie State University (BSU), Coppin State University (CSU), and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES)—are an essential part of the USM's mission of education and access and are seeing tremendous growth and impact. Ranked in the top third of the nation's HBCUs by U.S. News and World Report, these landmark institutions in Maryland are growing academic programs, expanding community partnerships, and preparing underrepresented students for success. Working closely with regional employers, USM's HBCUs develop programs that prepare graduates to thrive in their careers and fill critical workforce shortages. Last year, 1,742 undergraduate degrees were awarded, including about 300 degrees in education, 200 in health professions, and 180 in computer science. They also introduced new degree programs to prepare graduates for growing, high-demand fields, including a new aviation maintenance program at UMES and a new artificial intelligence degree at BSU. BSU alone has generated $351.3 million in economic impact and 2,524 jobs, and 80% of its graduates remain in the state. These HBCUs have long graduated students who are a source of strength to the state and the region, and today they are attracting new funding and national acclaim.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UT) employees are deeply passionate about helping patients. A year after launching United Therapeutics Cares, an initiative to better understand and address barriers to access and adherence to therapies, its impact is clear. As Tom Marinello, VP of Patient Relations, notes, UT's small, rare-disease populations make every patient story personal—like the thank-you note a patient sent on the back of a coupon to her favorite ice cream shop. "Behind each number… is a very real person who is counting on us," he says. Read more about the program here .

About Maryland Marketing Partnership

The Maryland Marketing Partnership develops the branding strategy for the state, markets the state's assets, and encourages the location and growth of new businesses in Maryland.

SOURCE Maryland Marketing Partnership