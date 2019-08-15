Maryland company, GrandView Aviation, listed as fastest growing private jet operator on the Inc. 5000 list
Aug 15, 2019, 11:59 ET
BALTIMORE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, Maryland's largest private jet and helicopter charter operator, announced today that it was named to Inc. Magazine's 2019 Inc. 5000 list, #661 on the list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. It is in the Top 30 in Maryland, and 11th in the Baltimore Metro area. The company is thought to be the fastest growing private jet charter company on this list.
The Inc. 5000 list ranks private companies according to percentage revenue growth, with the 2019 list based on GrandView Aviation's 645% percent increase in revenue between 2015 and 2018. The company is expected to exceed $15 million in sales this year, and is currently ranked in the Top 100 private aircraft charter operators in activity in the nation (according to Aviation Research Group's TraqPak Rankings).
"I am incredibly proud of our team for this momentous achievement," said Jessica Naor, Chief Operating Officer at GrandView Aviation. "With a small, regional fleet, we have built a reputation of integrity and extraordinary service on a national level."
GrandView, in addition to its D.C. and Maryland bases, launched a new base in Austin, Texas last year, and has plans to continue expanding into new regions in the future.
GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets and helicopters in Maryland & Texas. The company has offices at Martin State Airport and Austin-Bergstom International Airport. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.
