Maryland Coupons Launches Website, Offering Deals on Local Experiences and Goods

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Coupons is happy to announce the launch of www.marylandcoupons.com , an online marketplace where consumers can find deals for a variety of experiences and goods across Maryland, and businesses can publish their respective deals to market their product or service.

Maryland Coupons promises to be particularly beneficial to Maryland businesses. By offering businesses the opportunity to feature deals on their website at market outlier prices, they are able to raise awareness of what they offer and bring more customers through their doors. It's been established that deal websites are powerful marketing tools for businesses, but it's typical for most of the revenue to go towards the deal site and for business owners to have to sell their product or service at a loss. Maryland Coupons puts businesses first, ensuring that the deals offered truly benefit them through their flat customizable subscription. For the first time, business owners are truly empowered.

On the other side of the coin, by offering these deals to Maryland consumers, locals are able to discover and grow to love businesses they may have never had the opportunity to interact with or even know about. With a mission to make Maryland even better than it already is, offering these deals serves to stimulate the local economy and better connect the community with one another.

Maryland Coupons was created to become the bridge between consumers and businesses all while supporting philanthropic causes. Giving back is built into the business model, and every Maryland Coupons team member's blood. That's why 10% of all of their profits go towards Maryland nonprofits. Every month, a different nonprofit has the spotlight, giving consumers and business owners the chance to support causes close to their hearts and relevant to the local community.

Those interested in learning more about Maryland Coupons and what deals are currently being offered can visit www.marylandcoupons.com for more information.

About Maryland Coupons

Maryland Coupons is dedicated to building an online community where Maryland businesses and their patrons can discover and save on experiences and things they do daily. We aim to help Maryland businesses grow through the marketing opportunity presented through our coupons, as well as to connect consumers with all that Maryland has to offer. For more information, visit www.marylandcoupons.com .

