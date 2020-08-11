Maryland Cybersecurity IT Training Grant Awarded to Workforce Development Leader

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmosis, a nationally recognized leader in cybersecurity workforce development and small business cyber security protection, today announced it has been named a recipient of EARN funding from the Maryland Department of Labor.

Maryland Secretary of Labor has awarded a cyber security training grant to leading workforce developer, Transmosis.

EARN Maryland is a highly competitive workforce development grant program that helps businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete while preparing Marylanders for meaningful careers. Through EARN, Transmosis will expand its innovative SOC Analyst Training program in offering Marylanders the opportunity to receive advanced industry driven cyber security training and certification. The EARN SOC program will provide fully subsidized scholarships for qualified applicants in the Maryland region. The average national starting salary for a SOC Analyst is $64,003 (*Salary.com) and is one of the most in-demand career fields in the United States across multiple industry categories.

"One of the critical missing links in most information technology training models is that candidates rarely get the chance to receive hands-on, real world industry experience," said Chase Norlin, Transmosis CEO. "The Transmosis SOC Analyst Training model provides key information security industry certifications along with a proprietary Externship program that includes live Security Operations Center training on next-generation Artificial Intelligence powered software platforms in real world environments."

Externships are delivered in partnership with some of the fastest growing startups in the cyber security industry, further enhancing applicant work experience and employment opportunities. Previous graduates have successfully graduated to become SOC Analysts, Cyber Security Analysts, Threat Intelligence Analysts, Vulnerability Analysts, Information Security Analysts, IT Security Analysts, Cyber Threat Analysts, and Security Administrators.

The EARN SOC Analyst program will help cultivate advanced cyber security talent in the Maryland region in partnership with industry and government. Previous Transmosis EARN grants have successfully developed cyber security talent among underrepresented groups, the unemployed, underemployed, veterans, and youth.

The intensive SOC Analyst training and certification program will launch September 7 with successful applicants being offered full scholarships, each worth approximately $10,000.

About Transmosis

Transmosis is a nationally recognized cyber security workforce developer that enables American workers to develop new careers in the rapidly growing information security industry. Transmosis is the creator of CyberOps, a military grade cyber security platform designed to protect small businesses from cyberattack ( www.transmosis.com ).

