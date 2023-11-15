Maryland Department of Labor Approves Apprenticeship Program Sponsored by The Campaign for Historic Trades

News provided by

The Campaign for Historic Trades

15 Nov, 2023, 13:38 ET

Groundbreaking decision provides cohesive framework to enter careers in historic trades 

BALTIMORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign for Historic Trades, a national workforce development program, powered by Preservation Maryland, that is focused on expanding and strengthening careers in the historic trades, today announced the Maryland Department of Labor approved its first-of-its-kind group apprenticeship program for state registration. The program sets standards – including on-the-job learning, related instruction, and core competencies – that provide a clear process for entering the workforce in roles like deconstruction technician, historic window technician, and preservation carpenter.

"We are thrilled to announce this major step forward in organizing and legitimizing career pathways into historic trades careers," said Natalie Henshaw, Director of The Campaign for Historic Trades. "Registered Apprenticeship Programs are industry-vetted, approved, and validated by the Department of Labor, akin to how the Department of Education accredits degree plans. For decades, our industry has been working towards this moment. I'm thankful for all the people that have built preservation training and education programs that we were able to coalesce into an official process. The goal of this program is to ensure historic structures are restored respectfully by trained hands and to create a direct plan for those entering the historic trades workforce. Simply put, without trained hands, preservation is just good intentions."

Registered Apprenticeship is a proven and industry-driven training model acknowledged by the U.S. government that provides a critical talent pipeline to help address some of our nation's pressing workforce challenges. Employers are able to develop and prepare their future workforce while apprentices obtain paid work experience, receive progressive wage increases, classroom instruction, and a nationally recognized credential. 

In addition to the new apprenticeship program, The Campaign for Historic Trades is launching an online learning platform to support necessary educational components of Registered Apprenticeships; the functionality of this system will allow training for apprentices as well as interested historic homeowners, aligned professionals (realtors, building inspectors, etc.), and students.

If you are an employer who wants to hire apprentices or an individual who wants to become an apprentice, visit www.historictrades.org or email [email protected]

The Campaign for Historic Trades is a national program of Preservation Maryland, dedicated to expanding and strengthening careers in the historic trades. Guided by a staff with extensive experience in both trades and education, The Campaign is working to address the systemic barriers to historic preservation trades training and to grow the trades workforce. Learn more at historictrades.org

Preservation Maryland is a statewide non-profit harnessing the power of historic places by revitalizing and reinvesting in communities, advocating, and building the historic trades workforce for the benefit of all Marylanders. Learn more at presmd.org

Media Contact:
Dana Cohen 
Director of Communications/Preservation Maryland and The Campaign for Historic Trades
410.428.3477/[email protected] 

SOURCE The Campaign for Historic Trades

