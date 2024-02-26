Maryland Doctor Fights System, Protects Family's Million-Dollar Estate in Epic Probate Battle

News provided by

Sheila Owens-Collins

26 Feb, 2024, 08:39 ET

New Book Reveals Complex Legal Hurdles in Lengthy Inheritance Dispute

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned pediatrician Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins reveals her harrowing battle against a corrupt legal system in her new book, Justice Served: How I Represented Myself to Victory. The book details her years-long fight in her native state of Texas to save her mother's $1 million estate from greedy relatives and an allegedly biased judge in Harris County Probate Court, the third largest county in the U.S.

Continue Reading
Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins
Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins
Justice Served: How I Represented Myself to Victory
Justice Served: How I Represented Myself to Victory

Facing uncaring lawyers, hostile family members, and potential corruption, Dr. Owens-Collins took a remarkable step: representing herself to disqualify the presiding judge, which has a success rate of only 9%, even for attorneys. Her victory in getting the case assigned to another judge is a testament to her courage and resilience.

Justice Served offers a powerful guide for families navigating the complexities of probate court, often fraught with emotional turmoil and potential pitfalls. With an estimated three million probate cases annually in the U.S., this book couldn't be more timely.

Her book empowers readers with practical steps and insights into:

  • Navigating the legal system: Learn how to represent yourself, if necessary.
  • Protecting your rights: Understand legal procedures and assert your claims effectively.
  • Identifying potential red flags: Recognize and fight against unfair practices.

This is more than a legal victory; it's a story of unwavering determination against seemingly insurmountable odds. Dr. Owens-Collins, now a respected healthcare executive, continues her advocacy, extending her mission to protect the elderly and ensure justice prevails.

"If this could happen to my mother and me, a successful physician, it can happen to anyone," she says.

Owens-Collins, a seasoned pediatrician and a respected healthcare executive, was recently recognized as one of the best doctors in the DMV area. She is a native of Prairie View, Texas, home of Prairie View A & M University where her father taught Agriculture for many years. Specializing in the critical care of newborns, Dr. Owens-Collins' advocacy extends from her professional life caring for critically ill premature babies to her personal mission to uphold the rights of the elderly. She currently lives in Rockville, MD, with her two sons and bonus daughter.

Justice Served is available on Amazon and other online retailers. To learn more or connect with Dr. Owens-Collins, visit www.theowenslegacy.com.

Media contact:
Dennis Bailey
[email protected]
(207) 200-3965

SOURCE Sheila Owens-Collins

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.