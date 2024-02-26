Maryland Doctor Fights System, Protects Family's Million-Dollar Estate in Epic Probate Battle

New Book Reveals Complex Legal Hurdles in Lengthy Inheritance Dispute

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned pediatrician Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins reveals her harrowing battle against a corrupt legal system in her new book, Justice Served: How I Represented Myself to Victory. The book details her years-long fight in her native state of Texas to save her mother's $1 million estate from greedy relatives and an allegedly biased judge in Harris County Probate Court, the third largest county in the U.S.

Facing uncaring lawyers, hostile family members, and potential corruption, Dr. Owens-Collins took a remarkable step: representing herself to disqualify the presiding judge, which has a success rate of only 9%, even for attorneys. Her victory in getting the case assigned to another judge is a testament to her courage and resilience.

Justice Served offers a powerful guide for families navigating the complexities of probate court, often fraught with emotional turmoil and potential pitfalls. With an estimated three million probate cases annually in the U.S., this book couldn't be more timely.

Her book empowers readers with practical steps and insights into:

Navigating the legal system: Learn how to represent yourself, if necessary.

Learn how to represent yourself, if necessary. Protecting your rights: Understand legal procedures and assert your claims effectively.

Understand legal procedures and assert your claims effectively. Identifying potential red flags: Recognize and fight against unfair practices.

This is more than a legal victory; it's a story of unwavering determination against seemingly insurmountable odds. Dr. Owens-Collins, now a respected healthcare executive, continues her advocacy, extending her mission to protect the elderly and ensure justice prevails.

"If this could happen to my mother and me, a successful physician, it can happen to anyone," she says.

Owens-Collins, a seasoned pediatrician and a respected healthcare executive, was recently recognized as one of the best doctors in the DMV area. She is a native of Prairie View, Texas, home of Prairie View A & M University where her father taught Agriculture for many years. Specializing in the critical care of newborns, Dr. Owens-Collins' advocacy extends from her professional life caring for critically ill premature babies to her personal mission to uphold the rights of the elderly. She currently lives in Rockville, MD, with her two sons and bonus daughter.

Justice Served is available on Amazon and other online retailers. To learn more or connect with Dr. Owens-Collins, visit www.theowenslegacy.com.

