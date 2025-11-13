Maryland Governor Wes Moore Announces Landmark AI Partnership to Transform State Service Delivery

Partnership with Anthropic and Percepta, in Collaboration with The Rockefeller Foundation, to Transform State Service Delivery Through Responsible AI

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Wes Moore today announced a landmark partnership with Anthropic, a leading AI safety and research company, and Percepta, a General Catalyst Transformation Company, to harness artificial intelligence in tackling child poverty, expanding housing access, and modernizing Maryland's government. In collaboration with The Rockefeller Foundation, the partnership extends the Moore-Miller Administration's broader commitment to transforming State service delivery through responsible AI, making Maryland one of the first states in the nation to take a comprehensive, multi-agency approach to AI.

"Artificial Intelligence can be a powerful tool for change. Today, we harness that power through a landmark partnership with Anthropic and Percepta," said Gov. Moore. "We've been clear since Day One that it wouldn't be enough to rebuild someone else's broken government—we need to innovate. Leveraging AI will accelerate our push to fight poverty, turn renters into homeowners, and ensure every Marylander can access essential services like nutrition and financial support, quickly and effectively."

Maryland will integrate Anthropic's Claude AI models into a portion of the state workforce, with Percepta engineers collaborating directly with state agency teams to facilitate implementation and adoption. Together, they will promote the State of Maryland's capacity to accelerate benefits delivery and streamline housing permitting. The approach is designed to serve as a model for other states looking to leverage technology to improve services and expand opportunities for residents.

The partnership will span Maryland Benefits, the Department of Labor, the Governor's Innovation Team, and the Maryland Department of the Environment, demonstrating a unified commitment to embedding AI responsibly across state government.

Under the partnership:

Anthropic will provide Claude for Enterprise seats and API tokens to workers across Maryland's state agencies and lend technical support to help design and deploy AI-powered initiatives. For example, a new Claude-powered virtual assistant will help residents apply for benefits, update information, and track applications, while identifying additional programs for which they may qualify. Anthropic's commitment to responsible AI, including rigorous safety testing, makes Claude uniquely suited for sensitive government applications.





The new phase in partnership builds on the success of earlier collaborations between the State of Maryland, Anthropic, and Percepta. In June 2025, the State launched a bilingual AI chatbot using Anthropic's Claude Sonnet model, expanding customer access and reducing call volumes while helping more than 600,000 Marylanders receive SUN Bucks food support benefits for kids last summer. The $72.5 million in SUN Bucks benefits administered marks the largest investment in combating childhood hunger during the summer months in state history.

Since July 2025, Percepta engineers have worked hand-in-hand with the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Department of Information Technology's Maryland Digital Service and Office of AI Enablement to develop a self-service portal for environmental site assessments. The new platform will accelerate the development and financing of building projects across the state—making it easier, faster, and more transparent to invest in Maryland's future.

"Maryland is taking an ambitious, multi-agency approach to AI that will deliver a larger impact for residents," said Anthropic Head of Public Sector Thiyagu Ramasamy. "Governor Moore's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure AI creates broad, tangible benefits for communities. Through this partnership, Claude will supercharge the work of public servants to make government more accessible and responsive. We're proud to work alongside Maryland's leadership to show what's possible when thoughtful governance meets transformative AI."

"There is enormous potential for AI to transform the way that government services are delivered in Maryland," said Percepta Chief Executive Officer Hirsh Jain. "We are committed to helping harness the ecosystem of AI innovation—from Anthropic to other key product partners of ours—to bring that transformation to life."

The Rockefeller Foundation is supporting the partnership as part of its national initiative to help state and local governments responsibly deploy artificial intelligence to deliver greater impact for vulnerable communities. By investing in this work in Maryland, the Foundation aims to strengthen the state's operational capacity and demonstrate how AI can make government more effective, equitable, and responsive.

"Throughout our history, The Rockefeller Foundation has sought to ensure that technological innovations open doors to opportunity for those who so often are locked out," said The Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv J. Shah. "We believe AI can be a force for tremendous good in the right hands. We're proud to support efforts to advance this pioneering partnership, so Maryland can harness artificial intelligence to bring the permitting process into the 21st century, care more effectively for children in need, and give value for money to taxpayers."

Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.

Percepta: Percepta (a General Catalyst Transformation Company)'s mission is to transform critical institutions with applied AI. To deliver on this mission, we deploy applied AI engineers and frontier researchers who orchestrate our own Mosaic platform alongside strategic partnerships from GC's portfolio and beyond. We are committed to ensuring that the industries that power the world – such as healthcare, government, manufacturing – benefit from frontier technology. Learn more at https://percepta.ai/

The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity in food, health, energy, and finance, including through our public charity, RF Catalytic Capital (RFCC). For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn and LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation.

