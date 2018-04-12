Maryland Gubernatorial Forum Hosted by the Greater Baltimore Committee and Associated Black Charities Is Set for April 26

Seven Democratic candidates vying in the primary election for governor have accepted invitations to participate. They are: Rushern Baker, Benjamin Jealous, Kevin Kamenetz, Richard Madaleno, Alec Ross, Jim Shea and Krish Vignarajah.



Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican who is running for re-election, also has been invited to participate.

"Electing a governor is one of the most critical decisions Marylanders can make," said Donald C. Fry, President and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee.

"With so many candidates vying for the office this year and a number of critical issues, including the economy, jobs and the business climate, we felt it was imperative to take an active role getting the top candidates in front of influencers and voters to ensure they are well informed when they go to the polls for the June 26 primary."

Diane Bell-McKoy, President and CEO of Associated Black Charities, said the organization is "excited to provide the opportunity for those invited to see and hear the candidates up close and personal."

"Maryland is one of many states across the country where racial and ethnic demographics are increasing," Bell-McKoy noted. "The importance of using a racial equity lens in policy in order to create more equitable outcomes for all Marylanders is imperative. We are excited about Marylanders getting to know these candidates and to assess which of them would best speak to their dreams and aspirations for a better, more equitable Maryland."

Details :

When: April 26, 5:30-6 p.m. reception; 6-7:30 p.m. program.

Where: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Leadership Hall, 685 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Program Format: Each candidate will be allowed a two minute opening statement followed by questions from the event moderators, Fry of the Greater Baltimore Committee and Bell-McKoy of Associated Black Charities. Questions from the audience will then be selected.

Attendance: This event is limited to: employees of Greater Baltimore Committee member organizations and their guests; invited constituents of Associated Black Charities.



More Information:

https://gbc.org/events/maryland-gubernatorial-forum-april-2018/

ABOUT THE GREATER BALTIMORE COMMITTEE



The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) is a regional organization of business and civic leaders that includes businesses, nonprofit organizations and educational and civic institutions. It is the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region on issues relating to economic growth, job creation, workforce development, transportation, the business climate and quality of life. The GBC's membership is comprised of over 500 member organizations, including large, mid-size and small companies, nonprofits, education and foundations in the Greater Baltimore region.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BLACK CHARITIES

Associated Black Charities is a public foundation that advocates and facilitates the creation of measurably healthier and more prosperous communities through responsible leadership and philanthropic investment throughout the State of Maryland. Through it's More in the Middle Initiative and its health disparities work, ABC acts as a convener, advocate and grant maker to address issues impacting Maryland communities.

