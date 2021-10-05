Maryland Homeowners Gain Access to Wright and Zurich North America's Admitted, Private Flood Insurance Program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC and Zurich Insurance are launching an admitted, residential flood proprietary product – Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance – in Maryland beginning October 5, 2021.

The first-of-a-kind, stand-alone product has previously been launched in Florida, New Jersey, South Carolina, Virginia, California and Massachusetts, with anticipated plans to expand to additional states.

Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance can be purchased to help protect homes against the risk of Maryland flooding since most property policies don't cover the peril of flood. It will be sold exclusively by Wright's partner agents, and it is one of the first flood products that is filed and approved by the Maryland Department of Insurance that also has the financial security of Zurich's AM Besti A+ (Superior) XV rating.

Thanks to its use of advanced technology, risk selection and model-based rating methods, the Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance Program can pinpoint risk locations house by house and thereby deliver a uniquely flexible coverage offering down to each individual address. Other key features of this stand-alone flood insurance product include:

Admitted and approved by the state's Department of Insurance

Quoted in less than 2 minutes, bound in less than 5

No waiting period

No elevation certificate required

Higher dwelling limits (up to $1 million )

) Single deductible

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Loss of Use, Other Structures, and Building Ordinance coverage

Optional Resiliency coverage (rebuilding with flood-resistant materials to decrease the impact of future floods)

"Our mission is focused on expanding the flood insurance marketplace with the addition of innovative private flood offerings that are as unique as the homes they were created to cover," said James R. Watje, senior vice president of private flood at Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "We are happy to provide Maryland property owners with the flexibility to customize their flood insurance policy to their specific coverage needs."

"Our Residential Private Flood Insurance product is designed with the flexibility to customize flood protection to the individual needs of each Maryland property owner," Watje said. "Many homeowners policies don't cover flooding. Considering that 98 percent of counties in the U.S. have been impacted by flooding events, it's vitally important to be prepared."

Greg Massey, Zurich North America's head of programs, points out that this program provides multiple choices for homeowners and is simple to understand.

"With changing weather patterns and growing storm intensity across the country, the vast majority of homes are potentially at risk and most property owners need to consider the protection provided by flood insurance," Massey said. "This innovative product offering expands coverage choices and helps bring simplicity to this area of the flood insurance marketplace."

To learn more about private flood insurance, find a Wright agent, or to become a Wright partner agency, please visit www.wrightflood.com.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC

Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC (WNFIS) provides private flood insurance products in 14 states with plans to continue expansion, building out the flood insurance marketplace. WNFIS offers Wright's Excess Flood coverage in 42 states and is a Coverholder at Lloyd's, offering several excess and surplus lines products with AM Best A- (Excellent) rated carriers. Contact Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC at (866) 373-5663 for more information.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to construction and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America – from the Hoover Dam to Madison Square Garden to the Confederation Bridge. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at www.zurichna.com.

Questions? Agents in Massachusetts, please contact:

Cara Calafiore at [email protected] or (910) 391-2332.

Non-resident Maryland agents, please contact your

Regional Sales Manager or call Flood Marketing at (866) 373-5663.

iAM Best's ratings are under continuous review and subject to change and/or affirmation. For the latest Best's Ratings and Best's Company Reports (which include Best's Ratings), visit the AM Best website at www.ambest.com.

