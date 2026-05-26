Maryland Makes History with Signing of The LEAD Act

First-in-the-Nation Law Establishes Lifespan Public Safety Framework for Elopement

Preparedness and Response

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maryland took a meaningful step toward protecting some of its most vulnerable residents as Governor Wes Moore signed HB634 / SB745, key public safety components of The LEAD Act (Laila's Elopement Awareness and Dissemination Act), into law.

For years, families and caregivers of individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and dementia have been left to navigate the dangers of elopement, also known as wandering, with little coordinated support.

Nearly half of children with autism are reported to elope, and six in ten adults with dementia will wander at least once, often without the ability to communicate identifying information.

In these critical situations, where every second matters, gaps in awareness, training and emergency response can quickly become life threatening.

This law is designed to change that.

"This is something families have been carrying on their own for far too long," said Shari Bailey, Founder and CEO of Laila's Gift. "As Laila's mother, I have experienced firsthand how quickly these situations escalate and how critical those first moments are. This law is an essential step toward ensuring families are no longer navigating that fear alone."

The newly signed legislation establishes required first responder training for law enforcement and emergency personnel to better recognize, locate, and safely respond to individuals who elope, including improved search and reunification practices during critical emergencies.

Additional legislation tied to The LEAD Act, including HB1434, would establish a centralized Caregiver Resource Hub connecting Maryland families with services, safety tools, and critical support resources. The measure has already been approved by lawmakers and now awaits final action before the close of Maryland's legislative process later this month.

In Maryland alone, there are approximately 1.2 million caregivers, roughly one in four residents, underscoring how many families are impacted by gaps in coordination, safety resources, and emergency response systems.

Together, these measures represent a significant shift toward a more coordinated and informed response system during the moments it matters most.

"This marks meaningful progress," Shari Bailey added, "but the work is not finished. Over the past several years, I've worked alongside families, advocates and lawmakers to help shape and advance this legislation, and we remain committed to continuing that work until every gap is addressed."

The LEAD Act was originally introduced as a five-bill legislative package focused on access, coordination, and training. While three additional measures passed unanimously in the House, they did not reach final passage this session. Those provisions, which address response technologies, school safety planning, and stronger coordination between caregivers and schools, are expected to be reintroduced in a future legislative session.

For more information about The LEAD Act and ongoing advocacy efforts, visit LailasGift.org.

About Laila's Gift®

Laila's Gift® was founded by Shari Bailey and her husband, Michael Nash, inspired by their daughter Laila and their family's journey navigating Jacobsen Syndrome and autism. What began as a deeply personal experience has grown into a community dedicated to supporting and celebrating caregivers and families raising children with special needs and disabilities.

After Laila eloped at the age of six, the family turned their experience into action, advocating for stronger awareness, resources, and protections for vulnerable individuals.

Through advocacy, resources, and connection, Laila's Gift® supports "Sunflower Families" while also working to drive meaningful awareness and policy change, ensuring no family has to navigate these challenges alone.

Media Contact:

Ashley Marcos

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(480) 335-0506

SOURCE Laila's Gift