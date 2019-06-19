Maryland Oral Surgery Associates Receive Five 'Best Dentists' Designations From Washingtonian And What's Up Annapolis Magazines

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five surgeons with Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (MOSA) were recently named to the Washingtonian and What's Up Annapolis Best Dentists lists for 2019, after local dentists ranked them among the top dental professionals, based on experience, continuing education, use of technology, patient satisfaction and quality of work.

MOSA, which has eight offices in the DMV Metro area – Annapolis, Bethesda, College Park, Crofton, Frederick, Laurel, Rockville and Silver Spring – offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery, from dental implants to bone grafting, Teeth in a Day, oral pathology, facial reconstruction and extractions, including wisdom teeth removal.

Earning citations from Washingtonian and What's Up Annapolis were:

Dr. Ziad Batrouni at the Crofton and Annapolis offices.

at the and offices. Dr. Lisa Cohen at the Silver Spring office.

at the office. Dr. Bradley Frey at the Laurel office.

at the Laurel office. Dr. Brian Robinson at the Rockville office.

at the office. Dr. Mitchell Stark at the College Park and Rockville offices.

"Congratulations to these five outstanding dental professionals," said retired surgeon Dr. Glenn Nathan, who is currently MOSA CEO president and a four-time recipient of the Top Dentist designation from Washingtonian magazine. "We are extremely proud of our surgeons' achievements. It demonstrates the hard work and commitment they put toward ensuring that our patients receive outstanding dental and oral care."

Dr. Nathan said that MOSA, celebrating its 50th anniversary, has treated approximately 350,000 to 400,000 patients in the DMV area since its founding.

