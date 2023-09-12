Maryland Plastic Surgeon Hosts BarbieLand-Themed "Incredible Injectables" Event

Dr. Henry F. Garazo announces his bi-annual event which offers the lowest prices on cosmetic injectables, professional skincare products, and aesthetic treatments.

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Henry F. Garazo and the team at Plastic Surgery Services are excited to announce their "Incredible Injectables" fall event will take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is highly anticipated for its promotional pricing on non-surgical treatments and products and will feature a glamorous theme, "BarbieLand."

Maryland plastic surgeon Dr. Henry F. Garazo announces his bi-annual event, "Incredible Injectables," will feature promotional prices on cosmetic injectables, aesthetic treatments, and professional skincare products.

The "Incredible Injectables" event, a hallmark for Dr. Garazo's practice, Plastic Surgery Services, marks an exciting change in season and offers Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland patients the opportunity to learn more about their options for surgical and non-surgical enhancements to refresh their look just in time for the busy holiday season.

"Hosting the 'Incredible Injectables' event is one of the highlights of the year," said Dr. Garazo. "This is our chance to give back to our wonderful patients by offering some of our most popular services at the friendliest prices of the season."

For one day only, patients can lock in promotional pricing on some of the most popular cosmetic injectables. Injectable treatments discounted for the "Incredible Injectables" event include:

BOTOX ®

® Juvéderm® Vollure® XC

Juvéderm® Volbella® XC

Juvéderm® Voluma® XC

Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC

Juvéderm® Ultra XC

And more!

At other practices and medical spas, aesthetic nurses often perform cosmetic injections; however, at Plastic Surgery Services, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo performs these injections himself. Dr. Garazo's patients appreciate his comprehensive understanding of underlying facial musculature and conservative approach to creating balanced, harmonious results that appear beautifully natural.

Patients can also enjoy special savings on physician-only skincare products and treatments to achieve that effortless "Barbie" glow during the "Incredible Injectables" event.



Cosmetic treatments and products discounted during the event include:

DiamondGlow® facials

Dermaplaning

Chemical peels

Microneedling

SkinCeuticals®

SkinMedica®

iS CLINICAL®

And more!

Attendees will have the "It-Girl" experience, with free drinks and catered hors d'oeuvres. There will also be chances to win door prizes, giveaways, and raffle contests. Patients purchasing $250 or more will also receive a "Barbie" bag with exclusive freebies while supplies last.

"In addition to providing exceptional care, we're committed to ensuring each patient feels pampered and empowered from the moment they step through our doors," said Dr. Garazo. "The 'BarbieLand' theme is an invitation for everyone to embrace their inner beauty and glam, and we are dedicated to achieving personalized results our patients love."

"Barbies" and "Kens" are invited to attend the event in-person or call (301) 791-1800 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on September 27, 2023, to prepay for future treatments and products at the lowest pricing of the year.

Residents in and around Hagerstown, Maryland, are encouraged to take advantage of event-day pricing on injectables and skincare treatments: the "Incredible Injectables" discounts make these services much more affordable than prices in nearby cities. Areas near Hagerstown include Frederick, MD; Martinsburg, WV; Harpers Ferry, WV; Gettysburg, PA; Chambersburg, PA; and other towns on the I-70 and I-81 corridors are within easy distance of the practice.

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" by the Consumers' Research Council of America for 11 consecutive years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews .

Media Contact: Dr. Henry F. Garazo, (301) 791-1800 or www.plasticsurgeryservices.net

SOURCE Dr. Henry Garazo