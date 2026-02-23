Maryland Proton Treatment Center Celebrates 10 Years of Fighting Cancer with Proton Therapy

The first and only proton center in Maryland celebrates and honors its patients and staff for a decade of exceptional care.

What: On today, February 23, 2026, the Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC) will celebrate a momentous milestone – fighting cancer for +10 years with proton therapy. To commemorate this occasion, we will honor our patients and staff with gifts, treats, and our utmost appreciation.

Why: Established in 2016, at a time when there were only 13 proton centers across the country and none in the Maryland, DC, and Northern Virigina area, MPTC stood as a pioneer of proton treatment for the region. MPTC has now operated for ten years and is part of a national landscape that currently includes more than 45 proton centers. In partnership with the University of Maryland Department of Radiation Oncology, it remains a leader in the field. The center has participated in 53 clinical trials, enrolled over 2,544 patients in the Proton Collaborative Group (PCG) registry, and expanded access for underserved communities. It has treated more than 6,000 patients, over 90% of them Maryland residents, with this advanced, life‑saving cancer treatment.

When and Where:

Monday, February 23, 2026 at MPTC – Open to Close

850 W. Baltimore St. Baltimore, MD 21201

About Proton Therapy

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation, precisely targeting tumors while sparing healthy tissue and organs. Unlike traditional photon radiation, which passes through the body like an X-ray, proton radiation stops at the tumor, delivering a peak dose directly into the targeted site. Because of this precision, our individualized treatment plans result in fewer side effects, including second cancers for both adults and children.

About the Maryland Proton Treatment Center

MPTC is affiliated with the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC), is NCI-designated, and is in the UM BioPark. As Maryland's first and only proton center, we feature cutting-edge pencil beam technology and nationally recognized oncologists from the University of Maryland. And unlike some of the nation's other proton centers, MPTC has established a cost-neutral rate for treatment between protons and photons. Because of this affordable cost structure, MPTC currently has an insurance approval rate of above 90%.

