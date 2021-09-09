Maryland Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) 2021 .

Last year, Governor Hogan, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his proclamation, Governor Hogan praises the state's leadership through energy efficiency and conservation programs such as EmPOWER Maryland, a collaboration with the state's five largest electric utilities to help homeowners and businessowners lower the cost of their electric bills.

"Thank you, Governor Hogan for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Maryland's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Maryland as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"For the past six years, Maryland has been leading the charge when it comes to real, bipartisan solutions to promote clean energy in our state. That's why I'm so proud to proclaim September 20-24, 2021 as National Clean Energy Week in Maryland, and encourage all Marylanders to support common sense solutions to address our nation's energy and economic needs in the 21st century," said Governor Hogan.

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

