Maryland Senators Back CRCBC's New Initiative to Tackle School Violence

Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Launch of Interventional Statewide Youth Conflict Coaching Program

BALTIMORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County (CRCBC)—the largest Center of its kind in Maryland—marks its 15th anniversary by announcing an on-premise Statewide Youth Conflict Coaching Pilot Program. This initiative addresses the significant shortening of the "zero-to-sixty reaction rate" among students and parents. The program's goal is to de-escalate the growing epidemic of conflicts and violence in schools.

CRCBC's on-premise Statewide Youth Conflict Coaching Pilot Program's goal is to de-escalate the growing epidemic of conflicts and violence in schools. Source: CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey (https://www.cdc.gov/yrbs/dstr/index.html)

The pilot program builds on CRCBC's established expertise. In partnership with the Maryland Judiciary and community mediation centers statewide, CRCBC has developed a comprehensive apprenticeship program for conflict coaching, uniquely positioning CRCBC to lead this innovative statewide initiative.

"For 15 years, we've worked directly with the Baltimore County Public School System, receiving external referrals for our community conferencing program," said Marie Schell, Project Director and Executive Director of CRCBC. "Our new Statewide Youth Conflict Coaching Program allows us to offer more proactive services, addressing complex cases and conflicts."

A New Approach to Youth Conflict Resolution

The two-year program will launch in the 2024-2025 school year and provide on-premises support to at-risk middle and high school students. The program will initially partner with Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies and Northwest Academy of Health Sciences in Baltimore County.

CRCBC and its subgrantees — Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center, Community Mediation Center of Calvert County, and Community Mediation Center of St. Mary's County — will provide confidential, one-on-one conflict coaching. Available twice monthly at participating schools, these sessions will equip students with tools to manage conflicts productively, boosting self-esteem and social skills. All coaches will collect and distribute anonymous data after each coaching session to ensure the students' feedback guides the program's success.

This project is supported by $291,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending in fiscal year 2024, secured by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.

"One way to reduce the risk of disputes spiraling into violence is to give students the skills to defuse tense situations. We fought to deliver this investment because conflict resolution training can equip Maryland's students with the tools they need to face their challenges constructively while building healthy relationships inside and outside the classroom," said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

The program offers a four-step process, guiding students to:

Prepare for difficult conversations Manage disputes and prevent unnecessary escalation Examine personal approaches to conflict Develop new skills and build on existing strengths

The program aims to serve at least 24 students monthly at each location during the academic year. This translates to 216 at-risk youth receiving vital conflict resolution skills across participating schools annually.

"Reactionary responses are a normal part of adolescence, but they can also lead to violence and have lasting consequences when conflicts arise. For over a decade, CRCBC has provided students with the tools to confront their conflicts without violence. Now, CRCBC is developing new ways to help young people recognize and process their emotions in a safe, healthy way and develop these skills through adulthood," said Senator Cardin. "This investment in CRCBC's violence prevention programs will continue to put students on a path to success and help end violence in schools and communities across the state."

For more information about the Statewide Youth Conflict Coaching program or how you can support CRCBC's mission, please call 443-297-7897 or email: conferencing@crcbaltimorecounty.org.

About CRCBC

The Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County (CRCBC), a 501(c)3 social benefit organization, supports the resolution of interpersonal and community conflict through Community Mediation, Community Conferencing, and other restorative justice services and education. CRCBC services are accessible to all persons and organizations in Baltimore County at no cost. Since its inception in 2009, CRCBC has provided over 1,500 Community Conferences, serving over 8,000 youth and 16,000 family members, victims, school administrators, and other related individuals. Donations help support the Center's mission to deliver free services to those in need. Please visit: https://crcbaltimorecounty.org/donate.

Media Contact:

Dina Wasmer

CMO

[email protected]

410-366-9479 x101

SOURCE Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County