Maryland Smith to Offer Online Master of Science in Business Analytics Degree

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business will offer its Master of Science in Business Analytics Program in a fully online format beginning in January 2019.

The program is designed to accommodate professionals pursuing the high-demand field of business analytics as employers increasingly understand the importance and power in forecasting, prediction and managerial decision making. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that over 96,000 management-level analyst jobs will be created through 2026.

Three tracks comprise the Online Master of Science in Business Analytics program: marketing analytics, financial analytics and a general track providing holistic business analytics experience. The 30 credit hours of coursework can be completed in as few as 20 months. And, the online format follows a track record of Maryland Smith's Online MBA Program, currently ranked No. 9 nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

The new online offering's curriculum covers such topics as quantitative modeling, data analytics, big data, operations management and business intelligence.

Graduates will meet an increasing need for employees trained in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). "Employers consistently tell us that there is a skills gap in the workforce, and they need more people who have sophisticated data management, modeling and analytical skills," says Michael Faulkender, associate dean of masters programs and professor of finance at Maryland Smith. "With this new offering, we are excited to add flexibility for busy professionals to a program bolstered by academic rigor and top faculty that distinguish Smith's master's programs collectively."

The program aligns with Maryland Smith's strategic plan in terms of "growing future leaders to address global issues" by producing future leaders skilled in rigorous quantitative analysis and data based managerial decision making.

Graduates will be prepared for analytics- and big data-related work in such areas as personnel scheduling for the likes of hospitals, healthcare organizations and airlines; disease detection and control; fraud detection; emergency and disaster response; operations planning for manufacturing, event planning and transportation security screening; human resources planning and hiring; optimization‐based planning for airlines, rail and parcel services transportation; and supply chain and procurement risk management.

The first cohort of classes will begin in January 2019. For more information, go to the Online Master of Science in Business Analytics program website.

